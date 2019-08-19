The former Downton Abbey star joins Ferrell, Rachel McAdams and Pierce Brosnan in what’s shaping up to be an all-star cast.

Fans of Stevens will know this is not his first time trying to hold a tune, having previously crooned as the Beast in Disney’s live-action remake for Beauty and the Beast – where Stevens played the aforementioned Beast.

"Singing was a relatively new thing to me," the 34-year-old told People. "I’d sung at school and when I was younger, but in my 20s I [hadn’t] sung as extensively so reengaging my voice, retraining the voice, was a big challenge."

With Stevens having had training for the 2017 film with the Royal Academy of Music, it seems he’s more than capable of belting out a number.

Eurovision will tell the story of Icelandic musicians Lars Erickssong (Ferrell) and Sigrit Ericksdottir (McAdams) , who are given the opportunity of a lifetime to represent their country at the world’s biggest song competition.

Ferrell has been a big fan of the song contest since he was introduced to the competition by his wife, Swedish actress Viveca Paulin. He has even attended the contest, getting spotted during the 2018 finals at Lisbon.

Ferrell will write the film with Andrew Steele, an old colleague from his Saturday Night Live days, with Anchorman and Step Brothers collaborator Adam McKay set to executive produce.

Netflix are yet to confirm a release date, but we can expect it on screens around the time of the next contest, in May 2020.