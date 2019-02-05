“[Hawley] has confirmed that he was going to stick with this plan,” Landgraf added. “This will be the final season.”

Legion stars former Downton Abbey star Dan Stevens as David Haller, a young man who is initially diagnosed with schizophrenia before he learns he may be one of the most powerful mutants in history.

The series co-stars Rachel Keller as a fellow mutant and Haller’s love interest Syd Barrett, and Aubrey Plaza playing his friend Lenny Busker.

Legion received critical acclaim for its portrayal of mental illness within the drama, with Stevens explaining he did rigorous research into the matter in order to portray it accurately on-screen.

“I spoke to sufferers and practitioners of treatment of some of these conditions and I think the vividness of the reality was something that I hadn't really taken on board," he said in a press junket for the show’s first series.

"It's a very human condition. That was the other thing that really came out of talking to some of these people, just how real it all felt for them."

The final series of Legion will also introduce X-Men favourite Professor X as Haller’s father, with the role played by Harry Lloyd.

Game of Thrones fans may recognise Lloyd, 35, as Daenerys’ ill-fated brother Viserys Targaryen, who was brutally murdered by her husband in the first series of the drama.

The final series of Legion will be broadcast on FX in June.