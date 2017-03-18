And the pair couldn't look have looked delighted to see one another.

Stevens – who departed the series in 2012 – has gone on to launch a Hollywood career, starring in the Disney remake as well as appearing in recently-renewed X-Men series Legion.

Meanwhile, Bonneville stuck with Downton Abbey until its final episode which aired on Christmas Day 2015, as did co-star Laure Carmichael (Lady Edith) who Stevens also bumped into during his time in the capital.

More like this

The pair were pictured together at the launch of Christopher Kane's Beauty and the Beast capsule collection as Carmichael stepped out to support her former colleague.

Advertisement

No silver cutlery or pearl necklaces in sight but this picture makes us smile all the same.