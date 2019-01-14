Netflix release dates 2019: all the major upcoming TV shows revealed

Netflix’s biggest TV shows are all set to make a return in 2019.

After a year off, The Crown, Stranger Things and Rick and Morty are all expected to return this year, alongside some of the more reliable big-hitters like Ozark, GLOW and 13 Reasons Why.

Plus, we’ve got some exciting new shows to look forward to, like Turn Up Charlie, fronted by Idris Elba, and hip-hop talent show Rhythm + Flow.

Find out about everything coming to Netflix in 2019 below.

January

1st January 2019

A Series of Unfortunate Events season 3 Lemony Snicket’s story comes to an end. This year, Neil Patrick Harris is joined by Girls and Get Out star Allison Williams

Comedians of the World global stand-up comedy series

11th January 2019

Sex Education season 1“A socially awkward high school virgin” (Asa Butterfield), who lives with his sex therapist mother (Gillian Anderson), joins forces with a “whip-smart bad girl” to set up an underground sex therapy clinic for their fellow students

The Good Place season 3 The US comedy returns after a winter hiatus

Friends From College season 2 The US sitcom about not-so-grown-up adults returns

18th January 2019

Star Trek: Discovery season 2 The ship embarks on a new mission under the command of temporary captain Christopher Pike

The Punisher: season 2 Jon Bernthal returns in the Marvel series that has (so far) lived despite other series cancellations

FYRE: The Greatest Party that Never Happened An investigative documentary exploring an ill-fated 2017 festival

Grace and Frankie season 5 The two friends launch a scheme to get their old lives back

25th January 2019

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: season 4 part 2 The final set of episodes of the hit comedy

February

1st February 2019

Velvet Buzzsaw Jake Gyllenhaal stars in this weird-but-possibly-wonderful B-movie art horror thriller

Russian Doll Parks and Rec star Amy Poehler has co-created this high concept comedy about a young woman at a seemingly inescapable New York party

15th February 2019

The Umbrella Academy This series, about the estranged members of a dysfunctional family of superheroes who get together to find out the cause of their father’s mysterious death, was adapted from a graphic novel written by My Chemical Romance lead singer Gerard Way. It stars Ellen Page, Mary J Blige and Tom Hopper

