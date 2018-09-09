Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
Home
News
On Demand
Charlier Brooker is open to a Black Mirror USS Callister spin-off series

Charlier Brooker is open to a Black Mirror USS Callister spin-off series

The season four standalone episode won best TV movie at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards 2018 – but could the Netflix episode become a full series?

(Netflix, TL)

Black Mirror secured yet another Emmy win thanks to season four episode USS Callister – and now the team behind it are considering whether the standalone episode could become a full series.

Advertisement

Co-creators Charlie Brooker and Annabel Jones said they were open to the idea of a USS Callister series after the episode won three awards at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Saturday 8th September.

The Netflix episode was a surprise winner in the Best TV Movie category, following in the footsteps of season three award winner San Junipero.

Asked whether they thought a full series of USS Callister could work, Brooker replied, “Never say never,” according to Variety.

Co-creator Jones then chimed in, “The opposite of never. Forever!”

The all-star cast for USS Callister included Michaela Coel, Jesse Plemons, Cristin Milioti and Jimmi Simpson, and also featured a special cameo from Breaking Bad’s Aaron Paul.

Need something new to watch on Netflix? Click here

The Crown - Matt Smith, Peter Morgan, Claire Foy - Writer/Creator Peter Morgan with Matt Smith (Prince Philip) and Claire Foy (Queen Elizabeth II) (Netflix, TL)

USS Callister’s director Todd Haynes has already said that he would be keen to return to the episode, adding that the production crew had already considered how they could expand the storyline.

“I was talking with Louise Sutton, who produced this and Metalhead [another season four episode], and she cooked up a brilliant idea of spinning it off into a TV series,” he said in January.

“I’d love to do a TV series of USS Callister — it’s probably one of the best pilots for a space show, ever. And I made it! So I’m keen to see it as a TV series.”

He added: “I think Charlie [Brooker] might revisit it as a Black Mirror. Whether I’m the one to do it, I don’t know. Being a fan of the show as much as I am, and being a part of making it, I’d love to work with that crew and cast again. It’s a gift for a director.”

Advertisement

Find out more about the upcoming Black Mirror season five here.

Tags

All about Black Mirror

(Netflix, TL)
News, photos, videos and full episode guide

You might like

SIERRA BURGESS IS A LOSER

UPDATED DAILY The best new movies and TV shows on Netflix

MWP_3279.tif

Fantastic film Top 50 Netflix movies available now

Matt Smith and Claire Foy as Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth in The Crown season 2 (Netflix, JG)

Find your favourite The best TV series to watch on Netflix right now

Michael Ennis (JOHN GOODMAN), Kate Ashby (MICHAELA COEL) (BBC)

Meet the cast of BBC2’s Black Earth Rising

We use cookies to improve your experience of our website. Read more