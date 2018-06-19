The Lucifer showrunners answer some burning questions about the Netflix revival

When does production start? How many episodes will there be? How long are they? Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich answer fans' biggest questions

Fans of devilish drama Lucifer can finally celebrate after Netflix confirmed it will pick up the cancelled series for another 10 episodes. However, now the news has had time to settle in, Lucifans probably have some burning questions that need addressing…

And fortunately showrunners Joe Henderson and Ildy Modrovich have answered the important ones on TV Line. Here are the main points you need to know…

Are the bonus episodes from Lucifer series three included in the new 10-episode season?

Yup, we’re getting 10 entirely new episodes, with the two initially unaired instalments from the show’s third season – Once Upon A Time and Boo Normal – not included in that episode count.

However, Boo Normal, an episode where Ella (Aimee Garcia) revealed she – SPOILER ALERT – once met Azrael, the Angel of Death, could have an impact on upcoming stories. “The first thing we’ve got to figure out,” Henderson said, “is where the one that wasn’t a complete standalone, the Ella-focused episode, might fit.”

The new 10-episode season will focus on the first half of the arc that was planned for the show when it was expected to broadcast on Fox. “We were going to have two parts to it anyway, so we’ll just tell a really strong, gnarly first part,” Modrovich said.

When does filming start on Lucifer series four?

“We’re hitting the ground running. Everyone is primed and ready,” revealed Henderson. However, the showrunners didn’t venture when the series might return to screen.

How long will the new Lucifer episodes be?

The airtime will be the same as before, which means that each will last around 43 minutes ­– the same runtime as previously, but without commercials.

However, due to the show’s new home on a streaming platform, timings won’t be as strict. “That’s part of what we’re going to talk to Netflix about. I think we might have a bit of room for flexibility, hopefully, so if there’s a scene we love and we don’t want to cut it, we’re hoping that now we won’t have to,” Modrovich explained. “But we’re not suddenly going to have hour-and-a-half episodes!”

Did the fan campaign make a big difference to Lucifer’s revival?

Yes! Henderson revealed a large part of what encouraged Netflix to pick up the series was the massive #SaveLucifer campaign that followed the show’s initial cancellation.

“They really noticed it,” said Henderson. “The fans were heard, and that’s the biggest thing that we should convey. They saw the passion of the fans, and apparently a number of people over there just like the show.”