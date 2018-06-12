Amazon boss confirms ‘conversations are ongoing’ about Lucifer future

Could the streaming service be about to save the Tom Ellis TV series?

There are fresh hopes for the revival of Lucifer after Amazon have revealed that “conversations were ongoing” about acquiring the recently-cancelled series.

Last month Fox announced that they had terminated the show after its third season finale, leaving fans of the show on a massive cliffhanger. Following the news, fans started petitioning other networks and streaming services to pick up the series, and the #SaveLucifer campaign on Twitter gained huge traction.

Now, there are renewed hopes for the show.

Speaking to Deadline last week, Amazon Studios boss Jennifer Salke said, “We were talking about Lucifer. I know that international, especially the UK group, was really bullish on that show, I haven’t checked in on that today [Thursday], but I heard conversations were ongoing on that yesterday.”

However, if a decision is going to be made, it’s going to have to be done soon. Actor Lauren German, who plays Chloe Decker in the sci-fi series, previously said: “There’s a chance that a streaming network might pick us up and that would have to happen by June 16th.

“It’s like we can’t contractually audition for anything until June 16th and then, sadly, we are free to go after that. So, we’re just praying, praying it happens.”

Previously, the show’s lead star Tom Ellis told RadioTimes.com that The CW – who many had expected might pick up the series – wasn’t the “right fit”, but that “a streaming service” was the show’s “strongest option”.