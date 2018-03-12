Is Lucifer on Netflix?

Everything you need to know about the supernatural drama starring Tom Ellis as the devil

Ever wondered what the Devil would be like in real life? No need: fantasy comedy-drama series Lucifer has imagined it for you. And it’s probably not what you were expecting.

The show follows Lucifer Morningstar – played by Tom Ellis (Gary from Miranda) – a fallen angel who’s bored with his role as the Lord of Hell, so takes up residence in his Los Angeles nightclub ‘Lux’. However, he soon tires of this too, so becomes a consultant with the LAPD. And quite a good one – after all, Lucifer possesses superhuman strength and invulnerability, alongside the ability to make people tell him their hidden desires.

Lucifer also stars Lauren German as Detective Chloe Decker, Morningstar’s partner in crime-solving.

If the series sounds in the style of Neil Gaiman, that’s because it is: the show is based on the Lucifer character created by Gaiman for The Sandman comic-book series.

Lucifer is currently not on Netflix UK, but all episodes are available to watch on Amazon Prime Video.