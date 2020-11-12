New film releases 2020 calendar – and 2021 upcoming releases

There’s not too much longer of 2020 to go, and with most UK cinemas shut until December, not too much in the way of new big-screen releases still to look forward to this year.

As far as the biggest films go, it’s been a year of postponements and delays, but the good news is that means there are still loads of big movies to look forward to in 2021, and with the recent promising vaccine news it hopefully won’t be long till we can get back to normal cinema-going habits.

Many films that were previously earmarked for 2020, including Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch and James Bond’s No Time to Die, Marvel’s Black Widow and Eternals and Steven Spielberg’s West Side Story remake are all still to come.

And there are still a few releases to look forward to in Decemer as well – here’s everything you need to know about the remaining films set to release in 2020, and all those arriving next year.

December

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway

Date of release: 11th December

Cast: James Corden, Rose Byrne, David Oyelewo, Domhnall Gleeson, Elizabeth Debicki, Margot Robbie

Director: Will Gluck

Sequel to the 2018 film about the beloved Beatrix Potter creation, in which the eponymous rabbit can’t seem to shake his reputation for mischief among the other rabbits and flees to a world where mischief is appreciated.

Wonder Woman 1984

Date of release: 25th December

Cast: Gal Gadot, Chris Pine, Kristen Wiig, Pedro Pascal, Robin Wright, Connie Nielsen

Director: Patty Jenkins

Diana Prince (Gadot) returns in this Wonder Woman sequel, set over 60 years after the first film. Wonder Woman 1984 is set in the title year, the midst of the Cold War, and Diana clashes with Maxwell Lord (Pascal) and friend-turned-foe Barbara Ann Minerva (Wigg) whilst also reuniting with her former love Steve Trevor (Pine).

New films 2021 coming out

The French Dispatch

Date of release: 2021 TBC

Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Benicio del Toro, Adrien Brody, Tilda Swinton, Léa Seydoux, Frances McDormand, Bill Murray

Director: Wes Anderson

Wes Anderson’s latest star-studded comedy-drama centres around an American newspaper named The French Dispatch located in a fictional French city. There are three storylines told throughout the film, inspired by various real-life events.

Death on the Nile

Disney

Date of release: 2021 TBC

Cast: Kenneth Branagh, Gal Gadot, Letitia Wright, Armie Hammer, Annette Bening

Director: Kenneth Branagh

Death on Nile sees Kenneth Branagh reprise his role as Hercule Poirot in this Agatha Christie adaptation. Poirot is tasked with uncovering a murderer whilst on holiday in Egypt.

Free Guy

Date of release: 2021 TBC

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Taika Waititi

Director: Shawn Levy

In Free Guy, Ryan Reynolds plays a non-player character in video game Free City who starts to realise that he’s a disposable person inside a games console.

January

News of the World

Universal Pictures

Date of release: 1st January

Cast: Tom Hanks, Helena Zengel, Michael Covino, Fred Hechinger

Director: Paul Greengrass

A Texan travelling across the wild West bringing the news of the world to local townspeople agrees to help rescue a young girl who was kidnapped.

Nomadland

Date of release: 1st January

Cast: Frances McDormand, David Strathairn, Linda May, Charlene Swankie, Bob Wells

Director: Chloe Zhao

A woman embarks on a journey through the American West after losing everything during the recession.

355

IMBD

Date of release: 15th January

Cast: Jessica Chastain, Penélope Cruz, Fan Bingbing, Lupita Nyong’o, Diane Kruger, Sebastian Stan and Édgar Ramírez

Director: Simon Kinberg

Five women band together to stop a global organisation from acquiring a weapon that could thrust the teetering world into total chaos.

Mortal Kombat

Date of release: 15th January

Cast: Jessica McNamee, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tadanobu Asano, Mehcad Brooks

Director: Simon McQuoid

Film based on the video game series of the same name and a reboot for the previous film franchise.

Chaos Walking

Sony

Date of release: 22nd January

Cast: Tom Holland, Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir, Kurt Sutter, Nick Jonas, Cynthia Erivo and David Oyelowo

Director: Doug Liman

A dystopian world where there are no women and all living creatures can hear each others’ thoughts in a stream of images, words, and sounds called Noise.

Everybody’s Talking About Jamie

Date of release: 22nd January 2021

Cast: Max Harwood, Richard E. Grant, Sharon Horgan, Lauren Patel, Shobna Gulati, Sarah Lancashire, and Ralph Ineson.

Director: Jonathan Butterell

Feature film adaptation of the musical about a teenager from Sheffield who wants to be a drag queen.

February

The Croods 2: A New Age

Date of release: 5th February

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Emma Stone, Ryan Reynolds, Catherine Keener, Leslie Mann, Peter Dinklage

Director: Joel Crawford

This sequel to the 2013 animated hit The Croods follows the caveman family as they face their biggest threat since leaving the cave: another clan.

Cinderella

Date of release: 5th February 2021

Cast: Camila Cabello, Billy Porter as the Fab G, Idina Menzel, Nicholas Galitzine, Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Maddie Baillio, Charlotte Spencer, John Mulaney

Director: Kay Cannon

Romantic musical comedy film based on the fairy tale of the same name.

The King’s Man Date of release: 26th February Cast: Ralph Fiennes, Gemma Arterton, Rhys Ifans, Matthew Goode, Tom Hollander, Charles Dance Director: Matthew Vaughn In the prequel to the Kingsman films, The King’s Man, one man (Fiennes) and his protégé must band together to stop history’s worst tyrants from wiping out millions.

Without Remorse

Date of release: 26th February

Cast: Michael B Jordan, Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo

Director: Stefano Sollima

Michael B Jordan stars as Tom Clancy’s former Navy SEAL John Clark in this action thriller – originally set for a theatrical release, rumours later surfaced that the film could be released digitally on Amazon Prime Video, but this is yet to be confirmed.

March

Raya and the Last Dragon

Disney

Date of release: 12th March

Cast: Cassie Steele, Awkwafina

Director: Paul Briggs and Dean Wellins

In the mysterious realm called Kumandra, a warrior named Raya seeks the last dragon.

The Many Saints of Newark

Date of release: 12th March

Cast: John Magaro, Vera Farmiga, Jon Bernthal, Leslie Odom Jr

Director: Alan Taylor

The Many Saint of Newark takes a look at the formative years of New Jersey gangster, Tony Soprano.

Morbius

Sony

Date of release: 19th March

Cast: Jared Leto, Matt Smith, Adria Arjona, Jared Harris, Al Madrigal, and Tyrese Gibson

Director: Daniel Espinosa

Biochemist Michael Morbius tries to cure himself of a rare blood disease, but when his experiment goes wrong, he inadvertently infects himself with a form of vampirism instead.

Ghostbusters: After Life

Sony Pictures

Date of release: 26th March

Cast: Carrie Coon, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Paul Rudd, Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Sigourney Weaver, Annie Potts

Director: Jason Reitman

In Ghostbusters: Afterlife a single mother and her two children move to a new town and soon discover that they have a connection to the original Ghostbusters and their grandfather’s secret legacy.

The Boss Baby 2

The Boss Baby

Date of release: 26th March

Cast: Alec Baldwin, John Flanagan, James McGrath

Director: Tom McGrath

Animated sequel to the 2016 film.

April

Fast and Furious 9

RT

Date of release: 2nd April

Cast: Vin Diesel, John Cena, Michelle Rodriguez, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Jordana Brewster, Nathalie Emmanuel, Sung Kang, Helen Mirren, and Charlize Theron.

Director: Justin Lin

Bob’s Burgers: The Movie Adult Swim

Date of release: 9th April

Cast: H. Jon Benjamin, Dan Mintz, Eugene Mirman, Larry Murphy, John Roberts, Kristen Schaal

Director: Loren Bouchard

Feature film based on the animated TV series.

A Quiet Place Part II

Date of release: 23rd April

Cast: Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe, Cillian Murphy, Djimon Hounsou

Director: John Krasinski

Following the events at home, in A Quiet Place Part II the Abbott family now face the terrors of the outside world. Forced to venture into the unknown, they realise the creatures that hunt by sound are not the only threats lurking beyond the sand path.

Last Night in Soho

Universal Pictures

Date of release: 23rd April

Cast: Anya Taylor-Joy, Thomasin Harcourt McKenzie, Matt Smith, Diana Rigg, Terence Stamp

Director: Edgar Wright

A young girl, passionate about fashion design, is mysteriously able to enter the 1960s where she encounters her idol, a dazzling wannabe singer.

May

Black Widow

Disney

Date of release: 7th May

Cast: Scarlett Johansson, Rachel Weisz, David Harbour, Florence Pugh

Director: Cate Shortland

Natasha Romanoff finally gets her own Marvel film with Black Widow, which follows the events of Captain America: Civil War. In the superhero film, Romanoff is forced to confront her past, which involves travelling to Russia and reuniting with the people she trained with.

Godzilla vs. Kong

Date of release: 21st May

Cast: Alexander Skarsgård, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler, Demián Bichir.

Director: Adam Wingard

Fearsome monsters Godzilla and King Kong square off in an epic battle for the ages, while humanity looks to wipe out both of the creatures and take back the planet once and for all. Cruella Disney Release date: 28th May Cast: Emma Stone, Emma Thompson, Paul Walter Hauser, Joel Fry, Mark Strong Director: Craig Gillespie A live-action prequel feature film following a young Cruella de Vil. June Jurassic World: Dominion Universal Release date: 11th June Cast: Chris Pratt, Bryce Dallas Howard, Sam Neill, Laura Dern, Jeff Goldblum, Jake Johnson, Omar Sy, Daniella Pineda, Justice Smith Director: Colin Trevorrow Also known as Jurassic World 3, the latest film in the ongoing Jurassic Park franchise will see original franchise leads Neill, Dern and Goldblum reunite. Luca Pixar Release date: 18th June Cast: John Ratzenberger Director: Enrico Casarosa On the Italian Riviera, an unlikely but strong friendship grows between a human being, Luca , and a sea monster disguised as a human.

July

Top Gun: Maverick

Release date: 9th July 2021

Cast: Tom Cruise, Jennifer Connelly, Val Kilmer, Miles Teller, Jon Hamm, Glen Powell, Lewis Pullman, Ed Harris

Director: Joseph Kosinski

In Top Gun: Maverick , after more than 30 years of service as one of the Navy’s top aviators, Pete Mitchell is where he belongs, pushing the envelope as a courageous test pilot and dodging the advancement in rank that would ground him. Shang-Chi And The Legend Of The Ten Rings Disney Release date: 9th July Cast: Simu Liu, Tony Leung, Awkwafina, Ronny Chieng, Michelle Yeoh Director: Destin Daniel Cretton The movie, based on Marvel Comics, will focus on Shang-Chi ; “The Master of Kung-Fu”. Jungle Cruise Release date: 30th July 2021 Cast: Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt, Édgar Ramírez, Jack Whitehall, Jesse Plemons, Paul Giamatti This Disney film, set in the early 20th century, follows riverboat captain Frank (Johnson) as he embarks on a trip to find healing plant, the Tree of Life. August Deep Water Date of release: 13th August Cast: Ben Affleck, Ana de Armas Director: Adrian Lyne In this erotic thriller, Affleck and de Armas play married couple Vic and Melinda, who fall out of love with one another and begin playing mind games which starts to have deadly effects on the people around them. Respect MGM Date of release: 13th August Cast: Jennifer Hudson, Forest Whitaker, Marlon Wayans, Audra McDonald, Marc Maron Director: Liesl Tommy Respect is the story of Aretha Franklin who sings in her father’s church choir as a child and grows up to become an international musical superstar and legend. Candyman Date of release: 27th August Cast: Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Teyonah Parris, Nathan Stewart-Jarrett, Colman Domingo Director: Nia DaCosta Co-written by Jordan Peele, Candyman is a reboot of the class 1992 horror film, based on Clive Barker’s short story The Forbidden. The thriller follows Anthony McCoy (Abdul-Mateen II) who discovers the true story behind Candyman – the ghost of a killer with a hook for a hand – after moving to the Cabrini Green neighbourhood. October Dune CHIABELLA JAMES / WARNER BROS. Date of release: 1st October Cast: Timothée Chalamet, Rebecca Ferguson, Oscar Isaac, Josh Brolin Director: Denis Villeneuve In this adaptation of the sci-fi novel Dune, Duke Leto Atreides (Isaac) accepts his stewardship of desert planet Dune, the only source of ‘the spice’ – a drug which prolongs human life. November Eternals Date of release: 5th November Cast: Richard Madden, Gemma Chan, Kumail Nanjiani, Lauren Ridloff, Brian Tyree Henry, Salma Hayek, Lia McHugh, Don Lee, Barry Keoghan, Angelina Jolie, Kit Harington Director: Chloe Zhao The saga of the Eternals , a race of immortal beings who lived on Earth and shaped its history and civilisations. December West Side Story Date of release: 10th December Cast: Ansel Elgort, Rachel Zegler, Ariana DeBose, David Alvarez Director: Steven Spielberg In this adaptation of the Broadway musical, West Side Story stars Ansel Elgort and Rachel Zegler as star-crossed lovers Tony and Maria, who fall in love despite being members of rival gangs.

