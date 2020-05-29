How to watch DC Comics movies in order

While it hasn’t seen quite the same levels of success as the Marvel Cinematic Universe, rival publisher DC Comics has been building its own rich world of blockbuster films over the past decade or so.

Nicknamed the DC Extended Universe, these films share a broader continuity, but don’t have quite as many links and crossovers as the MCU, nor are they as consistent with their overarching story.

Still, viewers will definitely benefit from watching the films in order, allowing them to follow as major characters are introduced and status quo shake-ups change the face of the universe.

Here’s two methods of watching the DC Extended Universe movies in order – by release or chronologically…

How to watch DC movies in release order

The simplest method of watching the DC Extended Universe movies is by following the order they were released in cinemas. The story kicks off with the introduction of arguably the publisher’s most iconic hero, Superman, in 2013’s Man of Steel, followed by other comic book greats like Batman and Wonder Woman in later instalments…

Man of Steel (2013)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2016)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Wonder Woman (2017)

Justice League (2017)

Aquaman (2018)

Shazam! (2019)

Birds of Prey (2020)

How to watch DC movies in chronological order

The order is only slightly different for those wanting to watch the films in chronological order i.e. according to the events of each film. With the exception of short scenes at the beginning and the end, Wonder Woman is set in 1918 during the First World War, placing it much earlier than every other film in the DC Extended Universe.

Wonder Woman (1918)

Man of Steel (2013)

Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (2013-2015)

Suicide Squad (2016)

Justice League (2017)

Aquaman (2018)

Shazam! (2019)

Birds of Prey (2020)

Batman v Superman was first released in March 2016, but its story is set slightly earlier than that. The opening scene is set during the climactic events of 2013’s Man of Steel, but it then jumps forward about 18 months placing it somewhere in 2015.

Suicide Squad jumps forward another year and references the devastating aftermath of Batman v Superman’s dramatic final battle.

Aquaman and Shazam both feature flashback scenes, but for the vast majority are set in the present day, so there’s no real need to uproot them from their place later in the pack.

Upcoming DC Extended Universe entries

The DC Universe has a packed schedule coming up, which will both add to and extend their current timeline. As the title would suggest, Wonder Woman 1984 is set in, well, 1984, meaning it will slot in chronologically between the first film and Man of Steel.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League is a radically re-edited version of 2017’s Justice League, meaning it will be set at the same time, but the story could be quite different – perhaps setting the whole universe on a different course. We’ll have to wait and see which is confirmed to be official canon…

It’s unclear how The Batman will fit into all this. The much-anticipated blockbuster sees Ben Affleck replaced by Robert Pattinson, meaning its unclear whether the caped crusader’s story is continuing in present day, as a prequel, or in an alternate universe altogether.

Where can I watch DC movies

Unfortunately, there’s no single streaming service where you can find every movie in the DC Extended Universe (well, not in the UK at least).

At the time of writing, Suicide Squad is available to stream online for those with an Amazon Prime Video subscription, while Justice League and Wonder Woman are currently on Netflix UK.

However, the majority of DC Extended Universe titles, including Batman v Superman and recent additions Aquaman, Shazam and Birds of Prey, are only available to purchase rather than to stream as part of a subscription.

DC fans in the United States should look into getting a subscription to DC Universe, the publisher’s bespoke service which houses all of their past films and television shows, as well as original productions like Titans, Harley Quinn and Swamp Thing.

