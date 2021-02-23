Peacemaker TV series release date: Latest news on DC’s Suicide Squad spin-off

With Marvel Studios currently making waves on streaming with the launch of WandaVision, it should come as little surprise that their distinguished competition is now looking to get a slice of the action.

Streaming spin-offs look set to be a big part of the DC Extended Universe moving forward, starting with a Peacemaker origin series linked to James Gunn’s upcoming blockbuster, The Suicide Squad.

John Cena will play the title role, inspired by an obscure character from the pages of DC’s comic books, who has been described in recent promotional material as a “douchey Captain America”.

Filming is currently underway on the series, which will delve into the origin of the character and perhaps even reveal how he ended up on the roster of the Suicide Squad.

Read on for everything you need to know about Peacemaker.

When is DC’s Peacemaker released on HBO Max?

HBO Max hasn’t set an exact premiere date for Peacemaker just yet, but we do know that the series will launch at some point in January 2022.

It will be the latest DC Comics show to land exclusively on HBO Max, which is also the US home of Harley Quinn, Doom Patrol and Titans.

How to watch DC’s Peacemaker in the UK

HBO Max is yet to launch in the UK and it remains to be seen whether the service will arrive in time for Peacemaker’s release.

There has recently been talk of the streamer crossing the pond for a launch in some European regions in the second half of 2021, but the UK hasn’t been specifically name-checked in any details released thus far.

It might be that HBO’s existing deal with Sky will complicate the launch of HBO Max in the UK, as many of the broadcaster’s biggest shows – including some Max originals – are currently available on NOW TV.

We’ll update this page with more information as concrete details arrive.

What is DC’s Peacemaker about?

Warner Bros

Plot details for Peacemaker are scarce at the time of writing, but it is understood that the series will be set before the events of this summer’s The Suicide Squad, where no character is guaranteed to get out alive.

In the comic books, Peacemaker is a somewhat tongue-in-cheek character, billed as a pacifist who “loves peace so much that he is willing to fight for it”.

He is later revealed to be suffering from a severe mental illness caused by trauma inflicted on him by his evil father, so these plot details could very well make it into the streaming series.

Alternatively, it’s quite possible that Gunn will scrap the comic book lore and take the character in an all-new direction, as he hasn’t been afraid to make bold choices in the past (see Guardians of the Galaxy).

Will DC’s Peacemaker cross over with The Suicide Squad?

It appears that Peacemaker will have some connections with the upcoming Suicide Squad sequel from James Gunn, as was hinted at by HBO and HBO Max’s Chief Content Officer Casey Bloys in February 2021.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he explained that Warner Media’s top priority with their upcoming slate of DC content is to “make sure that the universe is logical and makes sense”.

“That the movies speak to the TV shows that speak to the movies — that it’s all connected,” he added.

On that note, actor and comedian Steve Agee will also star in both the Peacemaker TV series and The Suicide Squad, suggesting some level of overlap between the two projects.

Peacemaker cast

WWE Legend and Hollywood star John Cena takes the title role in Peacemaker, where he will appear opposite his The Suicide Squad co-star Steve Agee.

Agee plays John Economos, the warden of the high security institution where the Squad are held between missions, as well as a right-hand man to the formidable Amanda Waller.

Another familiar face returning from Gunn’s upcoming Suicide Squad movie is Jennifer Holland as NSA agent Emilia Harcourt, who is one of the officials monitoring the team’s activity.

Orange is the New Black star Danielle Brooks will take a major role as a character named Leota Adebayo, and we can also expect to see the Terminator T-1000 himself, Robert Patrick, as Peacemaker’s father, Auggie.

Meanwhile, Chris Conrad will portray DC Comics crimefighter Adrian Chase, a character bestowed with healing abilities who has previously appeared in Arrow (a now-concluded series set in a separate continuity).

Rounding out the supporting cast are Chukwudi Iwuji (News of the World), Rizwan Manji (Schitt’s Creek), Lenny Jacobson (Bumblebee), Elizabeth Ludlow (The Walking Dead) and Nhut Le as DC Comics superhero Judomaster.

Peacemaker trailer

There’s no trailer for HBO Max’s Peacemaker just yet, but fans can get their first glimpse at John Cena in the role in this sneak peek at The Suicide Squad, which was released during last summer’s DC FanDome event.

Peacemaker is scheduled for release in 2021.