When will Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 be released, and will James Gunn direct it?

The Guardians of the Galaxy franchise is one of Marvel’s biggest hitters, and fans are already excited to see what’s coming in the story’s third instalment.

However, some shocking behind-the-scenes changes at one point put the movie’s future in doubt – so here’s what you need to know about the conclusion to the spacefaring saga.

When is Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 released in cinemas?

A report in The Hollywood Reporter about the actors’ pay for Avengers: Endgame suggested that Guardians of the Galaxy 3 is planned for a 2020 shoot, meaning it might not be too long before things get kicking on.

However, director James Gunn has revealed on his Instagram that production of GotG 3 will only commence once he’s finished edited his other project, The Suicide Squad.

This follows the firing (then re-hiring, see below) of the film’s director which delayed the film, though star Chris Pratt has been assuring fans it’s still definitely in the pipeline.

“I promise there’ll be a third movie,” he told Variety at the Lego Movie 2 premiere. “I don’t know exactly what that’s going to look like, but I know everyone on board is just eager to give the fans what they want and wrap up a trilogy in a meaningful way.”

At the moment, fans are anticipating the film arriving in either 2021 or 2022.

What’s the film about?

The sequel to the first two Guardians of the Galaxy films, Vol. 3 will tell the continuing story of the intergalactic “A-Holes” who saved the galaxy from Ronan the Accuser and Ego in previous movies.

It’s expected that the film will deal with the fallout from Avengers: Endgame, which saw the Guardians help defeat Thanos before heading back into space, while also ushering in a more cosmic age for the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Director James Gunn previously suggested that the film could involve the popular comic-book character Adam Warlock (who was teased in the previous movie) and the return of Elisabeth Debicki’s Vol. 2 character Ayesha, as well as providing an “epic conclusion” to the story that would draw this version of the team to a close.

It’s also expected that the film will deal with the fallout of lead character Gamora’s (Zoe Saldana) death, and the presence of a time-displaced younger version of the assassin who the team might now be searching for (look, if you watched Endgame it makes sense).

Chris Pratt has hinted (via MTV) that we may see Star Lord in the MCU again before Guardians Vol. 3, which would obviously impact the film’s storyline somewhat.

And maybe Chris Hemsworth’s Thor will be involved (see below)! The possibilities are endless.

Will Thor be in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

The end of Avengers: Endgame saw Avengers founder Thor heading into space with the Guardians and sparring with Chris Pratt’s Star-Lord over leadership, and Hemsworth has said he’d be open to reprising his role in the sequel.

“I’d play that character again,” Hemsworth told CinemaBlend. “I love it so much – especially if there’s something unique to do again with it. I felt like the last three films were very, very different each time. It really felt like a totally different character.

“I’ll work with any of those guys. Asgardians Of The Galaxy. That’s actually great. You might’ve just got me my next job.”

Whether Thor will actually join the team or will just be dropped off somewhere to star in Thor 4 remains to be seen, however – as does whether he’ll be keeping the beefier physique he picked up in Endgame.

However, Endgame’s screenwriters have suggested that they didn’t envisage Thor shifting the weight immediately, so he could stay a similar size for the Guardians sequel.

“[The possibility of weight loss] came up but we were really adamant about not doing that because I think that would treat it more like a joke,” Endgame writer Stephen McFeely told the LA Times.

“And the idea is that this is who he is now and he’s still a hero. And when he calls down the lightning and gets both hammers [in Endgame], all it does is put a suit on him and twist his beard into a braid, it doesn’t magically take 200 pounds off.”

“And I think what his mother tells him, ‘Don’t be who you’re supposed to be, be the best version of who you are,’ includes that,” added co-screenwriter Christopher Markus.

“We didn’t want to treat the weight gain like the issue that he needed to get over. Like ‘Thor got fat and now he needs to go on a diet.’

“No, he needs to feel OK about himself no matter who he is.”

What’s happening with James Gunn?

Well, this is still the biggest news around this film at the moment, as James Gunn (writer/director of the first two Guardians films) was sensationally fired – then re-hired – after ten-year-old tweets resurfaced in which he made dark jokes related to child abuse and rape.

Walt Disney Studios Chairman Alan Horn said of the firing: “The offensive attitudes and statements discovered on James’ Twitter feed are indefensible.

“[They are] inconsistent with our studio’s values, and we have severed our business relationship with him.”

Following this, rumours abounded about who could replace Gunn in the director’s chair while his cast signed an open letter asking Disney to reinstate him (with actor Dave Bautista a particularly staunch defender) – but then unexpectedly it was reported that Disney had rethought Gunn’s firing, with the director later confirming on Twitter that he was back working on Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3.

“I am tremendously grateful to every person out there who has supported me over the past few months,” Gunn wrote. “I am always learning and will continue to work at being the best human being I can be.

“I deeply appreciate Disney’s decision and I am excited to continue making films that investigate the ties of love that bind us all.

“I have been, and continue to be incredibly humbled by your love and support. From the bottom of my heart, thank you. Love to you all.”

In a candid interview with Deadline, the director spoke in greater detail about his shock sacking from the film last year, revealing he thought it could be the end of his career.

“Disney totally had the right to fire me. This wasn’t a free speech issue. I said something they didn’t like and they completely had the right to fire me. There was never any argument of that,” he explained.

“I don’t blame anyone. I feel and have felt bad for a while about some of the ways I spoke publicly; some of the jokes I made, some of the targets of my humour, just the unintentional consequences of not being more compassionate in what I’m putting out there. I know that people have been hurt by things that I’ve said, and that’s still my responsibility.

“It happened, and suddenly it seemed like everything was gone. I just knew, in a moment that happened incredibly quickly, I had been fired. It felt as if my career was over.”

He added that it was support from the cast, and from his friends, that helped him through the difficult period.

“And then came this outpouring of real love. From my girlfriend Jen; my producer and my agents; Chris Pratt calling me and freaking out; Zoe Saldana and Karen Gillan, all calling and crying. Sylvester Stallone FaceTime-ing me. And, of course, Dave Bautista, who came out so strong. That amount of love that I felt from my friends, my family, and the people in the community was absolutely overwhelming,” he said.

Is there a Guardians of the Galaxy 3 script?

Yes – and while Gunn might be a while before directing the new film, fans can take some comfort from the fact that the script is already complete.

“Yeah I have [read it],” star Chris Pratt said. “It’s off the chain. It’s so good. It’s so good.”

More recently, though, Sean Gunn – brother of James, who played Kraglin in both Guardians movies, Avengers: Endgame and also performed motion capture work for Rocket and Groot – told Comic Book that he expects the script to be rewritten again before filming begins. “I think my brother may do…he may do another pass,” he said.

Who’s in the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3?

Fans can probably expect Chris Pratt (Star-Lord), Zoe Saldana (Gamora ,specifically the time-travelling younger version), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon), Vin Diesel (Groot) and Pom Klementieff (Mantis) to be back to their outer-space adventures in Vol. 3.

Dave Baustista is also expected to be back, though he’s been vocal about the fact that Marvel weren’t interested in a spin-off for his character Drax and that he’s been entertaining other offers from their arch-rivals DC.

It’s also possible that the film will see the inclusion of Chris Hemsworth’s original Avenger Thor, who appeared to have joined the team (dubbing them the “Asgardians of the Galaxy”) at the end of Avengers: Endgame, as noted above.