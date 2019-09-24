When is Hustlers released in cinemas? Who’s in the cast? Is it based on a true story?

Based on Jessica Pressler’s article for The Cut titled Hustlers at Scores, Hustlers follows a group of strippers who decided to rob wealthy Wall Street bankers in what Pressler describes as a “modern Robin Hood story”.

The film is generating plenty of buzz with its diverse, star-studded cast including names like J-Lo, Constance Wu, and Cardi B and a promising trailer released in July 2019.

When will Hustlers be released in cinemas?

Hustlers is set to be released in the UK and US on Friday 13th September 2019.

Is there a trailer for Hustlers?

Yes, there sure is. You can watch it below…

The first footage earned a great reaction with famous fans including Grey’s Anatomy and Scandal creator Shonda Rhimes:

Every five years or so there is a movie I am driven to actually leave my house to go see no matter what anyone says — this is that movie. I am so there for this story. https://t.co/a1noKEUZbM — shonda rhimes (@shondarhimes) July 17, 2019

What is Hustlers about?

Hustlers follows the lives of a group of ex-strippers in Manhattan, New York City who conspire to cheat their wealthy clientele out of their money.

The women are driven – and ruthless. They outsource prostitutes to fulfil their clients’ needs, then retrieve bank information when wealthy customers are, well, otherwise engaged. Together the women clear out their victims’ credit cards and savings and – in some cases – destroy their lives.

Who’s in the cast of Hustlers?

Grammy-nominated singer and actress J-Lo stars as Ramona (based on real-life ex-stripper Samantha Burbash) while Crazy Rich Asians star Constance Wu plays Destiny (based on fellow ringleader Roselyn “Rosie” Keo). Also cast are Riviera‘s Julia Stiles, Lizzo, Riverdale‘s Lili Reinhart and Scream Queens actress Keke Palmer. Grammy award winner Cardi B – who herself once worked as a stripper – also appears in her first movie role.

The production team is impressive, too. On board as producers are Will Ferrell and Oscar-nominated Adam McKay (the team behind Anchorman and Step Brothers). Lorene Scafaria (Seeking a Friend For the End of the World) is in the director’s chair.

Written and directed by the brilliant @LoreneScafaria

This movie is artful and entertaining as hell. https://t.co/Llv2O3BHo9 — Adam McKay (@GhostPanther) July 17, 2019

Is Hustlers based on a true story?

Yes. The film is based on an article for The Cut written by Jessica Pressler titled The Hustlers at the Score. She wrote the piece after speaking to Barbash and Keo, two of the women who conspired to rob Wall Street’s high earners of their savings by luring them to strip clubs.

The pair worked with fellow ex-strippers to swindle an unknown number of clients out of hundreds of thousands of dollars. The group have since been arrested, charged and sentenced for their roles in the scheme.

In the article, Keo – who avoided a stint in prison – is described as “funny and strange and oddly philosophical” and shows little remorse for her actions, saying of her male targets: “What’s an extra $20,000 to them?”

Hustlers is released in UK cinemas on 13th September 2019.