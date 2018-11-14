For those uninitiated in the rap scene, this would be like, say, Ariana Grande, Bruno Mars and Justin Timberlake hosting The X-Factor – in other words, it's big news.

The news was announced via Netflix's Strong Black Lead Twitter account.

The series is set to be a hip-hop slanted take on the traditional musical competition format, as the three musicians hunt for the next breakout hip-hop star across 10 hour-long episodes released in Autumn 2019.

More like this

Over the next few months, the trio will be descending upon Atlanta, New York and Chicago to host auditions, and hip-hop hopefuls can apply to shoot their shot here. The series is being produced by John Legend's production company, Get Lifted Film Co.

Advertisement

It's the next step in Netflix's master plan as it attempts total domination of the TV industry, having already made its first successful stride into the reality sector with Queer Eye earlier this year. This could be a big deal come late 2019...