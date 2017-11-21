In addition, Sky announced that Jack Whitehall comedy Bounty Hunters is getting another run.

Series two of the comedy thriller from writing team Jack Whitehall and Freddy Syborn will see Barnaby (Jack Whitehall) and Nina (Rosie Perez) return for more adventures in the Sky 1 comedy drama.

The broadcaster announced the new commissions at an event in London where it pledged to increase its spend on original commissions by 25%.

The boost will mean that Sky will have 50 original commissions on air in 2018.

Sky's Managing Director, Content Gary Davey said: “There’s never been a more competitive time to be in the content business and I’m incredibly excited by the scale, quality and authenticity of the UK TV industry right now.

"Next year will see over 50 Sky Original Productions on air and over 20 of these will be returners – a testament to the popularity of our shows – and it doesn’t stop there, with our increased investment, the focus for 2018 remains getting even better on screen.”