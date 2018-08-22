When is Spider-Man: Far From Home out in the UK? Who’s in the cast? And how does it connect to Avengers 4?

Here’s everything you need to know about Tom Holland’s next adventure playing the webbed wonder

While it may seem a long way away, the next Spider-Man film will be upon us in less than a year – so while we’re waiting for more information, here’s everything we DO know about Spider-Man: Far From Home.

Warning: this may include a few spoilers for other Marvel movies.

When is Spider-Man: Far From Home coming out?

Sony has announced that the film will be released in July 2019, more or less exactly two years after the previous film in the series (Spider-Man Homecoming, amnesia fans) hit cinemas and about three months after the release of the eagerly-anticipated (and as yet untitled) Avengers: Infinity War sequel.

They also released a new logo for the upcoming movie, which we’ll include in this entry because no-one in their right mind has ever asked “does the Spider-Man sequel have a new logo?”

What’s the film about?

Following the events of Avengers 4, Peter Parker (Tom Holland) goes on a trip round Europe with his friends, running into some agents of SHIELD and a dastardly master of illusion in the process.

And yes, this in of itself does raise a big question (with some spoilers for Avengers: Infinity War if for some bizarre reason you’re keen enough on Marvel movies to read this article, but not keen enough to have seen Infinity War four months after it came out, but still keen enough to be annoyed by spoilers)…

Didn’t Spider-Man die in Infinity War?

Well, yes – like many of the heroes (and members of the general population in Infinity War) Peter Parker was turned to dust after the film’s villain Thanos (Josh Brolin) succeeded in his plan to unite the Infinity Stones and will half the universe’s population out of existence.

Obviously, it’s not unheard of for superheroes and their foes to return from the dead sometimes – Tom Hiddleston’s Loki has done it at least twice – but the official production of Spider-Man: Far From Home has rather shattered the illusion of any fans who truly were blown away by the stakes of Infinity War.

In short, it’s clear that the events of Infinity War will be reversed in some way (as they were in the Infinity Gauntlet comic book story upon which the film’s events are very loosely based) in Avengers 4, returning Peter to the land of the living just in time to go on his holidays. Hey-presto, death reversed.

Of course, it could be that Marvel is planning on making a film about a little jar full of dust going to Europe battling villains, or that it could be set BEFORE Infinity War, but let’s be honest – literally no-one believes any of that is true, and we’re all guilty of intellectual dishonesty for even mentioning it.

Is there a trailer for Spider-Man: Far From Home yet?

No, and we’re a while off yet. Upcoming Marvel movies Captain Marvel and Avengers 4 (we may have mentioned that one already) come out in February and April/May respectively, and we’ve not seen the peep of a trailer from either of them yet, so we can assume Far From Home’s first teaser footage will emerge a good while after those.

As a guide, this summer’s Ant-Man and the Wasp (which shared Spider-Man’s July release date) had its first trailer released in January – and given that Marvel may not want to give away Spider-Man’s survival before Avengers 4 is even out, it could be that they’ll follow the example of fellow Disney movie Solo (which came out in late May but only had its first trailer in February, three months before its release) and release the trailer closer to release.

How close, you ask? Well, while it would be a bit unprecedented it doesn’t seem TOO crazy to us that they might try waiting until Avengers 4 is already in cinemas, which would come in at a similar gap between Solo’s trailer and its release. Don’t quote us on this, though, as this would be a bit of a first from Marvel.

Who’s in the cast?

This, we do know. Tom Holland is back in the titular role along with Jacob Batalon as his friend Ned, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, Zendaya as Michelle/MJ and Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson. It’s also rumoured that Michael Keaton, who played the first film’s villain The Vulture, could be back in action for the new story.

And there are some newcomers to the cast too. Jake Gyllenhaal is reported to be playing Quentin Beck, aka Mysterio, who in the comics is a special-effects expert who uses his mastery of illusion and tricks to forge a life of crime. He’s also one of the few main Spider-Man villains who hasn’t been put in a film yet, which might be why they’re going for one of the slightly weirder ones.

Far From Home is also set to add Samuel L Jackson and Cobie Smulders in their regular MCU roles as Nick Fury and Agent Maria Hill respectively. It’s been speculated that Fury could fill a mentor role for Peter like Robert Downey Jr’s Tony Stark did in Homecoming, given that Downey Jr isn’t going to be in this sequel and director Jon Watts previously admitted he wanted Fury in that capacity for the first movie.

Anyway, that’s what we know so far – hopefully, in the coming weeks and much we’ll have much more to share with you.