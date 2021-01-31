Accessibility Links

On TV On TV Now On TV Tonight
  1. Home
  2. News
  3. Neil Gaiman explains why Sandman drama won’t cross over with Netflix’s Lucifer

Neil Gaiman explains why Sandman drama won’t cross over with Netflix’s Lucifer

The two series share several characters – but will not be taking place in a shared onscreen universe.

Tom Ellis Aimee Garcia

Published:

Neil Gaiman has confirmed that the upcoming Sandman series on Netflix will not be connected to Lucifer.

Advertisement

Lucifer, which stars Tom Ellis in the title role, has been a Netflix property since season four (with season six now on the way). And, given the show is based on characters from Gaiman’s Sandman comics, there were some suggestions that the two shows might be linked.

But after announcing that Gwendoline Christie will star as Lucifer in the Sandman TV drama, Gaiman explained on Twitter that it would impossible for the two shows to take place in a shared universe because of events that have already taken place in Lucifer.

Neil Gaiman, writer of Good Omens and the upcoming Sandman on Netflix
Neil Gaiman, writer of Good Omens and the upcoming drama Sandman on Netflix
Getty

“You can’t get from the Lucifer TV series to Sandman #3 or even Season of Mists,” he wrote in response to a fan on Twitter, while also denying a report that Taron Egerton had been cast as Constantine.

He also joked: “We just have to wait until the finals of the Lucifer-Off, to see if she or Tom [Ellis] walk away…”

Season of Mists refers to a collection of The Sandman comics which will form the basis for part of the TV series, in which the character Lucifer features prominently.

Following Gaiman’s tweet, another fan wrote that he saw “no reason to not use the existing Constantine and Lucifer actors” from the ongoing Lucifer series, which drew another response from the author.

“I’m not sure I understand,” he wrote. “You’d rather have the Cain, Eve, etc characters from Lucifer TV than the ones in Sandman? And how would you make Season of Mists work, given Lucifer is already gone from Hell and running a Lux that’s not the one in Sandman?”

The Sandman TV series is based on Gaiman’s comic, which was published by DC Comics between 1989 and 1996, and is separate to the recently released Audible version of the story.

Advertisement

The series will tell the story of Dream of the Endless, a supernatural being who rules over the world of dreams with a cast that includes Tom Sturridge, Gwendoline Christie, Boyd Holbrook, Charles Dance, Asim Chaudhry and Sanjeev Bhaskar.

Looking for something new to watch? Check out our guide to the best TV series on Netflix and best movies on Netflix, or visit our TV Guide.

Tags

All about Lucifer

Neil Gaiman
News, photos, videos and full episode guide
Wild Highlands Coffee (500G) bag

Exclusive offer from Radio Times

Get 35% off three bags of coffee with free delivery!

With this exclusive deal you can discover unique blends of Wild Highlands coffee

Subscribe and get 12 issues for £1!

Subscribe today!

You might like

The Sandman

Gwendoline Christie, Charles Dance and Tom Sturridge cast in Netflix’s The Sandman

The Office US - Steve Carell

Find your favourite Best series to watch on Netflix right now

D.B. Woodside as Amenadiel

Lucifer showrunner teases Amenadiel’s arc in season 5 part 2

American Gods creator Neil Gaiman and star Ricky Whittle

Neil Gaiman teases “much smaller and more personal” American Gods season 3