Best advent calendars in 2020 – from LEGO Harry Potter to Frozen 2

It may only be October but brands are already launching new advent calendars thick and fast.

The variety of advent calendars in 2020 goes way beyond the typical cheap chocolate. Every film, TV and video game now has an advent calendar and with it comes collectable figures, toys or books hidden behind each door.

That being said, what better way to countdown the days until Christmas than with the help of your favourite character.

But, with this much choice, it can be difficult to know which advent calendars are worth the money. So, we’ve selected a few for our fellow film and TV lovers to help save you some time.

This year’s offerings include everything from fan-favourites like Star Wars and Harry Potter to Christmas staples in the form of Nightmare Before Christmas and The Snowman.

If it’s a Harry Potter advent calendar you are after, you’ll be pleased to hear that this year’s LEGO Harry Potter calendar is now 20 per cent off on various retailers including Amazon, John Lewis and Smyths.

So, whether you’re looking for yourself, friends or family, here is our pick of the best advent calendars on sale in 2020.

LEGO Harry Potter

This year’s LEGO Harry Potter advent calendar is about the Yule Ball. Complete with six minifigures, a Yule Bull invite, a piano and a Beauxbaton’s carriage, this calendar is sure to please anyone who grew up on the films (or books). Now with 20 per cent off.

Buy now at John Lewis for £19.99, was £24.99

LEGO Star Wars

It is the 10th year LEGO has graced us with a Star Wars-themed advent calendar and 2020’s calendar includes a festive-looking Poe, droid D-O wearing a Christmas hat and plenty of spaceships. If that wasn’t enough, it also ties in with the release of a new LEGO Stars Wars Holiday Special, which will be on Disney+ from 17th November.

Buy now at Argos for £25

Magical Movies Countdown to Christmas

Warner Bros

This exclusive advent calendar will include 24 Digital movies which will have a 48-hour rental period, the calendar is packed with amazing movies for families to watch at Christmas including Elf, The Wizard Of Oz, Space Jam, The Goonies and The Lego Movie.

The 24 Movie Advent Calendar is available to buy now for £39.99.

Harry Potter Hogwarts Express Advent Calendar This Hogwarts Express-shaped Harry Potter advent calendar contains 24 beauty-related gifts. All the fragrances, lipsticks, and bath bombs in this official advent calendar are themed after each Hogwarts house and are joined by products such as a lightning bolt make up sponge and Harry Potter eye mask.

Playmobil Back to the Future

Following the news Back to the Future is being turned into a West End musical, fans of the ’80s classic are now being spoilt with a Playmobil advent calendar. Available to buy now, the set has 97 pieces in total including the iconic characters of Marty McFly and Doc. Suitable for children aged 3+.

Buy now at Smyths for £21.99, was £29.99

Pokemon

Pokémon is a franchise that never seems to tire of merchandise as this advent calendar proves. Behind the 24 doors, you’ll find 16 Pokémon Battle figures and eight Christmas-themed accessories including fan-favourites Pikachu, Squirtle and Jigglypuff.

Buy now at Smyths for £34.99

Fortnite POP!

With over 350 million players, Fortnite is one of the biggest games in the world. There are 24 4cm Pocket POP! figures in total with fans able to get their hands on Fishstick, Merry Marauder and Leviathan.

Buy now at Amazon

Nightmare Before Christmas POP!

Inspired by the magic of Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas, this advent calendar celebrates everyone’s favourite Halloween-meets-Christmas medley. With 24 POP! minifigures hiding behind its doors, what better way to get into the festive spirit.

Buy now at Smyths for £29.99, was £49.99

Friends

The sit-com may have finished over a decade ago, but anything with Friends branding continues to be a hit. Available to buy now, this year’s calendar includes all your stationery needs from coffee-scented rubbers to self-inking stamps. There’s even a trivia quiz so you can test how much of a true fan you really are.

Buy now at Amazon for £29.99

Disney Frozen 2 Storybook Collection

This Frozen-themed offering is ideal for those looking to replace the usual sugar or plastic-filled advent calendars. There are 24 books in total, each individually packed in a festive envelope. Each book allows you to join Elsa, Anna, Kristoff and Olaf on a new Christmas adventure. If you prefer, there are also Disney and Marvel-inspired Storybook advent calendars, too.

Buy now at Amazon for £12

Peppa Pig

For the younger family members, this Peppa Pig advent calendar includes the whole family and a range of festive decorations. From Peppa and George to a Christmas tree and Santa himself, there is plenty of toys here to keep young children entertained way beyond the Christmas period. Now with 25 per cent off.

Buy now at Argos for £15, was £20

The Snowman and the Snowdog Music Box

It is safe to say that this hat-wearing snowman has probably been on the periphery of every Christmas you can possibly remember. Celebrating the 1982 short film, the calendar reveals a character each day – each accompanied by a riddle – and it can even play songs including “We wish you a Merry Christmas!”, “Jingle Bells” and “Ding Dong Merrily on High”. We can’t think of anything more Christmassy.

Buy now at Not on the High Street for £24.95

Harry Potter Hogwarts Primark Calendar

There is always one advent calendar that people cannot wait to get their hands on, and 2020’s calendar of choice is this Harry Potter advent calendar from Primark. The wooden castle is filled with 24 small drawers that you can fill with whatever toys or chocolate you like, and can be refilled year after year. The drawers are the four Hogwarts house colours; red, blue, yellow and green, and are decorated with illustrations of golden snitches, flying keys and lightning bolts.

Buy now at Primark for £16 (sold out)

More Christmas advent calendars

