How to sign up for Amazon Prime before Prime Day 2020 starts

It might be landing a little later than usual this year, but Amazon’s annual Prime Day is soon to return. But remember: this huge sales event is open to Prime members only.

In previous years, Amazon’s sales bonanza has always taken place in July. But 2020, of course, has been no normal year – and after some debate as to whether it had been cancelled entirely, the 2020 instalment of Prime Day was then announced to take place on 13 and 14 October.

Yep, that’s correct. In inevitable sales fashion, Prime Day has now grown to not just one, but two days of huge site-wide deals and discounts on Amazon. But remember: the whole event is geared around drawing in more and more shoppers to sign up for the retailer’s loyalty scheme. No Prime membership, no Prime day deals.

Read on to find out more about how to sign up for Amazon Prime, and what the year-round benefits are. For more details on the sale itself, head to our guide on when is Amazon Prime Day and to our Amazon Prime Day deals page for a look at the sort of bargains you should expect.

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

To get signed up to Amazon Prime, first head to the Amazon Prime landing page. You’ll find the process extremely smooth – seriously, Amazon practically hands you a pen and points you to the dotted line – but keep in mind there’s more than one plan to choose from.

If you default to the 30-day free trial, you will automatically be transferred to the standard £7.99-per-month plan. But there’s also a yearly plan available for £79, which works cheaper at £6.58 per month. Students can also sign up to a £3.99-per-month package, which comes with an astonishing six-month trial. There’s also a Prime Video plan available for streaming fans (£5.99 per month), but take note: this won’t grant you access to the Prime Day sales.

Can you use the 30-day free trial for Prime Day?

Yes, you could sign up for a 30-day free Amazon trial, take advantage of all the exclusive Prime Day deals, and then cancel the subscription during that month-long period.

Benefits of signing up to Prime

Whatever you might think of Amazon as a business, it’s hard to deny that Prime membership offers a huge array of advantages for a relatively low monthly cost.

Prime members get unlimited one-day delivery, which is available on millions of items. Better still, if you live in a major UK city, you might also be able to take advantage of Amazon’s same-day delivery: order a product before noon, and it will be delivered to your door that evening between 6pm and 10pm that evening.

You’ll also get access to Amazon Prime Video, which is home to an increasingly diverse roster of TV shows both old and original, as well as the Amazon music ad-free streaming service. Not only that, but you’ll get access to Amazon’s flash-style ‘lightning’ deals.

Other Amazon subscriptions you can sign up to

Amazon also has a wide array of other memberships you can sign up for, and Prime members can take advantage of some exclusive related goodies.

For example, eligible Prime subscribers that are new to Kindle Unlimited can take advantage of an incredible three months of Kindle Unlimited entirely free (it’s £7.99 thereafter). If you have children, you may want to take a look at Amazon’s Kids+ service, which offers a range of child-friendly shows, films, books, games and apps. Although it’s usually £23.99 per month, it’s currently just 99p for three months for Prime members.

Amazon’s Music Unlimited service is also currently just 99p for Prime members – and that’s for an astonishing four months.

What deals can you expect this Prime Day?

Outside of the subscription deals listed above yet, we don’t yet have details. But based on previous Prime Days, here’s what you can likely expect to be on sale.

There’ll be discounts on pretty much every last product category – which, this being Amazon, is pretty much every product category available – but with a particular emphasis on tech products.

All but guaranteed is sweeping price reductions across Amazon’s own device range. Last year we saw huge discounts across the Echo range: the third-generation Echo Dot fell from £49.99 to £22, while the Echo Show 5 dropped from £79.99 to £49.99. Given the four-generation Echo is due to launch soon after Prime Day, it seems fair to expect similarly huge reductions of its predecessor and related devices.

For a more detailed look at what to expect, head to our Amazon Prime Day deals page, which we will keep updating the best deals, discounts and bargains closer to and during Prime Day itself.

