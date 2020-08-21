When is The Pursuit of Love on BBC One?

Cinderella star Lily James will headline a three-part BBC One and Amazon Prime Video adaptation of Nancy Mitford’s classic novel The Pursuit of Love.

Advertisement

Emily Mortimer (Mary Poppins Returns) is both penning and starring in the comic adaption, which follows two headstrong cousins and best friends who embark on a trip across Europe between the world wars – all in a quest to find themselves ideal husbands.

Here’s everything you need to know about The Pursuit of Love.

When is The Pursuit of Love on TV?

Filming in the Bristol and Bath areas began in July 2020, according to a BBC statement, which means we could expect (or at least hope for) the drama to air over the peak-viewing winter period of 2020/21.

The BBC has also stressed that filming will follow strict health and safety guidelines and protocols during the coronavirus pandemic.

UK viewers will be able to watch the drama on BBC One, while co-producer Amazon Prime Video will host the series in the US, Canada, Australia and New Zealand.

'It's all the drama Mick, I just love it!' Sign up to receive our newsletter! Thanks! Our best wishes for a productive day. Already have an account with us? Sign in to manage your newsletter preferences Sign in Register Sign me up! Subscribe to our drama newsletter to keep up to date with all things dramatic – from crime dramas to comedy dramas, plus television and entertainment newsletters

The Pursuit of Love plot and cast

Lily James plays “fearless” feminist Linda Radlett and Emily Beecham plays her cousin and best friend, Fanny Logan, as the pair embark on an adventure across Europe for their titular pursuit of love.

However, according to the BBC’s synopsis, “their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places”.

Emily Mortimer (who has penned the scripts and also stars as Fanny’s mother) said of the adaptation, “I’ve always loved Nancy Mitford so when I was asked to adapt The Pursuit of Love it was impossible to say no. It’s an outrageously funny and honest story, whose central character – the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett – still reads as a radical.”

Dominic West and Dolly Wells join the cast as Linda’s parents, while Fleabag’s very own “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott plays their aristocratic neighbour, the eccentric Lord Merlin.

Assaad Bouab, Shazad Latif and Freddie Fox also all feature as Linda and Fanny’s various suitors.

The Pursuit of Love trailer

There’s no trailer for The Pursuit of Love, but we will keep this page updated.

Advertisement

If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV guide.