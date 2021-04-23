BBC One releases first-look trailer for The Pursuit of Love starring Lily James

BBC One have released the first trailer for The Pursuit of Love, an Amazon Prime Video co-production starring Cinderella’s Lily James.

The broadcaster also announced the release date for the series, which will begin on Sunday 9th May on BBC One.

Based on the classic novel of the same name by Nancy Mitford, the comic three-part series takes place during the interwar period.

The teaser trailer introduces us to the two central characters, the high-strung and “fearless” feminist Linda Radlett (James) and her more sensible cousin, Fanny Logan (Emily Beecham).

That dynamic is immediately established in the trailer, as we see Linda playing pranks on Fanny (including throwing her diary out the window and spraying bathwater) and extolling the virtues of “true love”.

Dominic West plays Linda’s aristocratic father, with a conservative outlook on life.

We also meet various other key characters in the series, including Linda’s aristocratic neighbour, the eccentric Lord Merlin (played by Fleabag’s “Hot Priest” Andrew Scott).

The three-parter will follow Linda and Fanny as they set out on a tour of Europe in order to find their elusive true loves.

However, according to the BBC’s synopsis: “Their friendship is put to the test as Fanny settles for a steady life and Linda decides to follow her heart, to increasingly wild and outrageous places”.

Series writer Emily Mortimer (who also stars as Fanny’s mother) previously said of adapting Nancy Mitford’s novel, “I’ve always loved Nancy Mitford so when I was asked to adapt The Pursuit of Love it was impossible to say no. It’s an outrageously funny and honest story, whose central character – the wild, love-addicted Linda Radlett – still reads as a radical.”

The Pursuit of Love which is coming to BBC One and BBC iPlayer on Sunday 9th May at 9pm. All three episodes will then be available to watch as a boxset on BBC iPlayer. If you’re looking for more to watch, check out our TV Guide.