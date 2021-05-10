The soundtrack to The Pursuit of Love: All the songs featured in the BBC drama

It’s all the rage these days for period dramas to have a modern, anachronistic soundtrack – and The Pursuit of Love is no exception.

Adapted by Emily Mortimer from the 1945 Nancy Mitford novel, this three-part drama features music from the likes of Bryan Ferry, Nina Simone and T. Rex, as well as a handful of classical music from Bach, Haydn and more. And there are some lesser-known songs you might want to add to your favourites, too.

Aside from theme music by composer Clint Mansell, here are the tracks featured in The Pursuit of Love.

Songs in The Pursuit of Love episode 1

Blue Red and Grey, The Who – the opening credits.

Le Grand Choral, Georges Delerue – over the montage of Linda growing up, and running in the woods.

The Barber of Seville: Overture, Rossini – as Uncle Matthew (Dominic West) hunts his children on horseback.

Campanas de la Iglesia, Lily y su Gran Trio – the jaunty music that plays over the moment when The Bolter (Emily Mortimer) hands baby Fanny over to Aunt Emily.

Thunder and Lightning Polka, Op. 324 by Johann Strauss – the horse hunting scene.

The Barber of Seville: Una voce poco, Rossini – Uncle Matthew pops this on his vinyl record player while he practices his whipping skills in his pyjamas and dressing gown.

String Quartet in A Major, Op. 20, No 6: III, Haydn – The music for Louisa’s coming-out ball.

Dandy In The Underworld, T. Rex – Lord Merlin (Andrew Scott) turns up in his spotted silk pyjamas to dance around with his posse.

Ceremony, New Order – Lord Merlin takes Linda under his wing, and shows her Merlinland.

Deceptacon, Le Tigre – Linda and Fanny escape to Oxford to visit Tony Kroesig (Freddie Fox).

Swinging The Blues, Benny Carter – the music playing at Tony’s awful party.

Give My Love To London, Marianne Faithfull – the London season begins!

D’ye ken John Peel, John Woodcock Graves – Tony and Linda reunite, and dance.

Modern Girl, Sleater-Kinney – Linda faces her future at the wedding reception. This music also rolls over the credits for episode one.

Songs in The Pursuit of Love episode 2

Cissy Strut, The Meters – the opening montage for episode two.

The ‘In’ Crowd, Bryan Ferry – Lord Merlin takes Linda out dancing, beginning her journey to becoming a “Society Beauty”.

Not Fade Away, Buddy Holly / The Rolling Stones – Linda runs off with Christian Talbot.

Fooba Wooba John, Burl Ives – the scene at the Communist bookshop.

Toccata And Fugue in D Minor, BWV. 565, Bach – the montage as Linda heads out to meet Christian and help the Spanish refugees. (At least we think that’s the piece this clip of music is from!)

A La Vida, Maria Arnal and Marcel Bagés – Linda drives between the camps.

Paris 1919, John Cale – Linda finds herself in Paris, and at the start of another love affair.

Songs in The Pursuit of Love episode 3

Plus Je T’embrasse, Blossom Dearie – Linda gets ready to escape the hotel, via the drainpipe; meanwhile, in London, Fanny tries to break into her house.

My Queen Is Ada Eastman, Sons Of Kemet – music playing in the Paris nightclub.

Be My Husband, Nina Simone – Linda begins her affair.

Déshabillez-Moi, Juliette Gréco – Linda tries on an astonishing array of outfits at a shop in Paris.

Woncha Come On Home, Joan Armatrading – Linda waits for her Duke to call, and Fanny mopes.

Rue Saint-Vincent (Rose Blanche), Yves Montand – Fanny fantasises about being in Linda’s place.

Are You Leaving For The Country, Karen Dalton – A bombed-out Linda heads back to Alconleigh.

Sea of Love, Cat Power – The final song.

The Pursuit of Love continues on Sundays at 9pm on BBC One, and is also available as a box-set BBC iPlayer.