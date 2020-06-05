Alan Carr reminds contestant which show she’s on during exclusive Epic Gameshow clip

We’re loving Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow, and the memories keep flooding back of watching these shows the first time round – it doesn’t matter if you’re 9 or 99, it’s still great fun shouting “Higher” or “Lower” at a pack of oversized cards.

This weekend Alan’s asking the audience to “Come on Down” for a game of Play Your Cards Right, a series he has hosted once before for a Channel 4 pilot, so he’s well-rehearsed!

We’ve managed to get our mitts on an exclusive clip of Saturday night’s episode, which shows us the opening round.

In classic The Price is Right style, we see four contestants trying to work out the price tag of a folding electric bike. The show has clearly been updated for the 21st century, as there’s a male model showing off the bike this time, rather than a glossy blonde glamorous assistant! Susie goes in with a starting bid of £440, but her rival contestants all think it’s pricier, including one lady who seems to think she’s on Play Your Cards Right and simply shouts “Higher!” at Alan.

This clip also reminds us how much the show relies on the audience. We’ve never seen such enthusiastic participation in the opening round of a gameshow – these people are extremely confident about the price of this bike!

But how much does the bike actually cost? You’ll need to tune in on Saturday night to find out. As you can tell from this clip, it’s possible to get really obsessed with the price of everyday items as you start watching!

Alan Carr’s Epic Gameshow continues Saturday night on ITV at 7.30pm. To find out what else is on, check out our TV Guide.