Viewers really want a full series of Alan Carr's The Price Is Right
People loved the comedian’s revival of the classic gameshow
Alan Carr’s revival of classic 90s game-show The Price is Right has gone down a treat with viewers, who are now demanding a full series.
The one-off, hour-long pilot aired on Channel 4 on Saturday night, with the Chatty Man stepping into the shoes of former presenters Leslie Crowther, Bob Warman, Sir Bruce Forsyth and Joe Pasquale.
- Alan Carr on why the time is right to bring back The Price Is Right
- Bruce Forsyth: a showbiz career through the pages of Radio Times
Not only did 89% of voters on our poll say they wanted a full series of The Price is Right – but Twitter loved it too…
Carr recently told RadioTimes.com that now, 10 years after the original show was taken off air, is the perfect time to bring it back.
“It’s good old family fun and I think in the current climate a nice big helping of nostalgia to make us feel all snuggly is just what the doctor ordered,” he said.