Artemis Fowl to skip cinemas and go straight to Disney+

Disney’s film adaptation of Artemis Fowl will no longer release in cinemas, instead going straight to Disney+.

The blockbuster is based on the popular series of fantasy novels by author Eoin Colfer, about a 12-year-old boy who kidnaps a fairy to get a large ransom of gold.

Directed by Kenneth Branagh (Murder on the Orient Express), the film had been intended for a cinema release on 29th May, but this has now been pulled in favour of going straight to streaming, says The Hollywood Reporter.

It’s a surprising move from Disney, as the company has shown reluctance to port its other major projects to home entertainment, finding new release dates later in the calendar for the likes of Black Widow and Mulan.

Artemis Fowl has a budget reported to be around $125 million, so it immediately becomes one of the most expensive Disney+ originals to date.

After launching in the US back in November, the streaming service finally arrived in the UK and several other European countries on 24th March.

It’s exclusive library includes Star Wars spin-off series The Mandalorian and a live-action remake of Lady and the Tramp starring Justin Theroux (The Leftovers) and Tessa Thompson (Thor Ragnarok).

There is no confirmed date for when we can expect Artemis Fowl to land on Disney+, but several other films have been released online earlier than planned due to coronavirus.