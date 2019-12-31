When is Back to Life season 2 on TV?

Starring and co-written by Daisy Haggard, Back to Life is a darkly comic portrayal of Miri, a thirty-something ex-convict attempting to navigate civilian life following 18 years spent behind bars for a mysterious crime.

Now the series, helmed by Fleabag producers Harry and Jack Williams, has been commissioned for a second run. Here’s everything you need to know.

When is Back to Life season two on TV?

The series was renewed for a second season back in November 2019, and no air-date has been announced yet. It will air on BBC Three in the UK and on Showtime for US viewers.

“Laura [Solon, co-writer] and I are delighted that Showtime and the BBC are giving us a chance to continue Miri’s story,” said Haggard. “There’s so much more to tell, and we are incredibly grateful to have the opportunity to do that!”

What is Back to Life season two about?

Season one followed Miri, a woman returning to live in the small town she grew up in after she finishes serving a 18-year prison sentence.

She returns home to live with her sexually frustrated mother (who’s secretly been having an affair with Miri’s now-married former flame, Dom) and recycling-obsessed father. Soon Miri gets a job at a local fish and chips shop and attempts to reintegrate herself into society and make friends – all the while coming to terms with the crime she committed one fateful night, which saw her childhood friend Lara plunge to her death. Facing mounting hostility from locals and accusations of a second murder, Miri isn’t faced with an easy journey.

Speaking to RadioTimes.com ahead of season one, Daisy Haggard said: “The idea came from a fascination with how hard we are on a woman who’s done a bad thing in comparison to how we treat men, and an imagining of what leaving prison would be like, and how hard it would be to rebuild your life in your late thirties in a small town where you’ve done this thing.

“I know it doesn’t sound like a comedy, but I was thinking about the adult beginner aspect of that and all the things you hadn’t done and how hard it would be to start again.”

Who stars in Back to Life season two?

It’s not yet been confirmed which actors will return from season one, but it’s likely that we will see the return of Daisy Haggard (Episodes, Hang Ups) as Miri; Tony-nominee Geraldine James (Anne with an E), who plays Miri’s sexually frustrated mother Caroline; and Richard Durden (Brexit: The Uncivil War), who plays her recycling-obsessed father Oscar.

Also in the cast are: Adeel Akhtar (Les Misérables), as next door neighbour Billy; Jo Martin (The Long Song) as parole officer Janice; Jamie Michie (Game of Thrones) as Miri’s first love Dom; Christine Bottomley (The End of the F***ing World) as Miri’s childhood best friend Mandy; and Liam Williams (Pls Like) as chip shop owner Nathan.

Is there a trailer for Back to Life season two?

Not yet, but we’ll keep this page updated with all new developments. Stay tuned.