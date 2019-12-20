When is The Witcher season 2 on Netflix? Who’s in the cast?

Grab your Gwent cards and prepare to fight some monsters, The Witcher season two has been confirmed!

Advertisement

Netflix’s answer to Game of Thrones was given an early green light for a second run ahead of the first season’s premiere, but what do we know so far about the continued adaptation of Andrzej Sapowski’s books?

When is The Witcher season 2 on Netflix?

Showrunner Lauren S. Hissrich first announced the return of the show and key characters on 13th November 2019, over a month before the launch of season one.

I’m so thrilled to announce: Geralt, Yennefer, and Ciri will be back for more adventures… in Season Two. I could not be more proud of what the amazing cast and crew of The Witcher have accomplished, and can’t wait for the world to dig in and enjoy these stories with us. ❤️⚔️???? pic.twitter.com/evWoHvUl1e — Lauren S. Hissrich (@LHissrich) November 13, 2019

There’s no word on a release date just yet but expect at least a year for a big-budget fantasy series – so around December 2020 at the earliest.

What will happen in The Witcher season 2?

The first season is said to be based on The Last Wish and The Sword of Destiny collection of short stories, meaning the second season will presumably adapt Blood of Elves. That novel sees Geralt protect the newly-born Ciri, but given that Ciri is confirmed to appear in season one, this will clearly not be an exact adaptation of the source material.

We may, however, still see the war between humans, dwarves, gnomes, and elves as explained in the novel.

At the very least expect some monster hunting, sword-fighting and a likely focus on the prophecies and powers of Princess Ciri.

Who’s in the cast of The Witcher?

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly Superman’s alter ego Henry Cavill will return as titular Witcher Geralt of Rivia, with Freya Allan (The War of The Worlds) as the prophesied Princess Ciri. Anya Chalotra will play sorceress and love interest Yennefer and Jodhi May will reappear as Queen Calanthe.