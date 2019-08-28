Avengers: Endgame becomes fastest-selling digital download of all time

Avengers: Endgame has become the UK’s fastest-selling digital download of all time, smashing another record.

The Marvel movie debuted on the Official Film Chart this week with the highest-ever opening week of digital download sales just five weeks after becoming the highest-grossing film of all time at the box office.

The film has racked up 335,400 downloads in its first week, beating the previous record holder Bohemian Rhapsody. The biopic entered the history books back in February with 265,000 downloads in its first eight days. Close behind in third place is Endgame’s prequel Avengers: Infinity War which claimed almost 253,000 in the same period.

In this week’s Official Film Chart, previous top spot holder and fellow Marvel movie, Captain Marvel, comes in sixth place.

Also in this week’s chart, the Hellboy re-boot climbs two to second spot, meaning last week’s chart topper Shazam! is pushed to third place and another previous chart-topper Dumbo, drops two to fourth.

Red Joan appears in the top 10 for the first time, climbing 13 places to fifth following its release on disc. Starring Dame Judi Dench, the film tells the story of British-born Joan Stanley, a KGB recruit in the 1930s who spied on the British government and remained undetected for over 50 years. The film is adapted from a book loosely based on the life of a real former civil servant, Melita Norwood.

Family-friendly adventure Wonder Park is the week’s highest climber, rising 26 spots to seventh spot. Aquaman drops to eighth for its 20th week in the chart.

Stephen King adaptation Pet Sematary drop six spots to ninth just ahead of country musical drama Wild Rose at 10.

On this week’s online show you can see a clip of Detective Pikachu, starring Ryan Reynolds as the voice of the crime-solving Pokémon. Detective Pikachu is available to download and keep from 2th September.

This week’s Official Film Chart