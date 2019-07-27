During promo for the film, the Russo Brothers had even joked that they were undecided on Gamora's status. "We don't know whether she was dusted or whether she survived," Joe told Business Insider. "That's probably a question that Guardians[3] will answer," joking that they were passing the buck to GoTG 3 director James Gunn – "we've done our job".

But it turns out they were fibbing to fans, because a newly-revealed deleted scene shows Gamora alive and well in the moments after Tony Stark's death.

The unseen footage is part of the bonus features for Endgame's upcoming DVD release and shows all of the Avengers react to the demise of Iron Man. Led by Hawkeye, one by one they take a knee in tribute – all but Gamora who is seen walking away from the scene.

More like this

The sequence is a particularly mushy one, and it's not too hard to see why it didn't make the final cut of the movie which has gone onto become the highest grossing box office release of all time, toppling 2009's Avatar.

Advertisement

The footage is just one of a number of extra clips packaged up for the DVD release – you can read more about the home entertainment bonus features here.