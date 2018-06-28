Accessibility Links

England v Belgium World Cup 2018: what time is the Group G fixture live on TV?

Everything you need to know about the Group G game at the Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

(Getty)

After wins against Tunisia and Panama, England face the toughest challenge of their group as they take on the Premier League stars of Belgium.

Whatever happens in the match, England are through to the round of 16 – and it’s even arguable that coming second in the group would give them an easier run to the later stages – but surely Gareth Southgate and his players will want to keep the momentum going and show they can compete with the top teams…

When is the England v Belgium World Cup 2018 Group G game being played?

The game will take place on Thursday 28th June.

What time is kick off?

The match begins at 7pm UK time.

What stadium is hosting the tie?

Kaliningrad Stadium, Kaliningrad

Is it live on BBC or ITV on TV in the UK?

Full match coverage will be aired on ITV.

Who are the other teams in World Cup 2018 Group G?

Group G is made up of Belgium, Panama, Tunisia and England.

Full fixtures for Group G can be found here

What are the latest odds?

Check the latest odds for the England v Belgium World Cup 2018 match here

Do you have all the World Cup 2018 fixtures by group?

Sure we do…

