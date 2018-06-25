No, Jack Fincham’s ex-girlfriend Keeley Maguire isn’t about to go into Love Island

Rumours had been swirling that the Kent pen salesman's ex was about to become a villa bombshell

Just as Jack Fincham and Dani Dyer had gone and made it official as boyfriend and girlfriend on Love Island, rumours began swirling that one of his exes was about to be dropped into the villa.

Keeley McGuire, who used to date the stationary salesman, had been rumoured to be joining the cast of the hit ITV2 show – entering the villa to cause fireworks between loved-up Jack and Dani.

However, sources have told RadioTimes.com that currently there are no plans for Keeley to go onto the show.

And the plot thickens as her Instagram account – @keeleymaguirexox – has been switched to private, she is rumoured to have applied for the show and she seems to have gone quiet on social media. Intriguing…

Exes have popped up on Love Island before. Series one saw Jordan Ring’s ex-girlfriend drop by, while series two star Tom Powell had a shock when his former flame Emma-Jane Woodham entered the villa.

So that’s not to say that this year, ghosts from relationships past won’t come back to haunt the islanders. It’s just that currently, Keeley isn’t one of them.

Which makes us wonder – just what is that bombshell that Caroline Flack is going to drop this week?

Love Island airs daily at 9pm on ITV2