"I think the next [modern story that he's interested in] is the fossil fuel industry and oil and how global warming could literally extinct the human race, yet we all seem to be walking around like nothing’s wrong," he told RadioTimes.com on the red carpet at the Bafta Film Awards 2019. "So, I think that could be an interesting subject."

He says that for Vice – which has eight Oscar nominations – he was more attracted to the wider "movement" that facilitated Dick Cheney, who the film frames as a driving force in the US invasion of Iraq and Afghanistan post-9/11, rather than the man himself.

“You know, it’s interesting, I think the one thing we tried to do with this movie was to show a portrait of a figure but also show the larger elements of a movement," he said, "because it’s really not about one individual at any time, it’s usually about a movement. So that’s what I keep thinking about. "

More like this

He added that he had no qualms about taking on Cheney's story and putting him under the spotlight in such a way.

"No no, I mean look, we only live once, and you know, bad stuff happens, people die and suffer and if you can't say something about it, then what's the point?"

Advertisement

Vice is out now in UK cinemas