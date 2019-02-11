Speaking in front of the Bafta crowd, she once again acknowledged her co-stars: "Emma and Rachel... you were the best and classiest and coolest honour guard that I could ever have.

"As far as I’m concerned all three of us are the same and should be the lead. It's weird that we can't do that but this is for all three of us – it’s got my name on it but we can scratch some other names on."

And viewers were delighted as she fumbled her way through – "Oh God what else was I meant to say. Done THAT bit, I’ve done THAT bit…" – before heading off stage to what sounded like a hell of a party...

And all round pretty chuffed to see the much-loved actress claim the top prize.

Some wanted to award her acceptance speech with another award:

All hail Queen Olivia!

Our "national treasure"...