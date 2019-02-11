Viewers LOVED Olivia Colman's acceptance speech at the Bafta Film Awards
The Favourite actress is queen of our hearts after her hilarious thank you
Olivia Colman once again won over viewers with her acceptance speech after landing Best Leading Actress at the 2019 Bafta Film Awards.
The Favourite star had prepared notes but went off piste, telling the audience "we're gonna get so pissed later!" after landing the coveted prize ahead of Glenn Close, Lady Gaga, Melissa McCarthy and Viola Davis. It comes just weeks after she was named Best Actress in a Musical or Comedy at the Golden Globes where she thanked "ma b***hes" – Rachel Weisz and Emma Stone.
Speaking in front of the Bafta crowd, she once again acknowledged her co-stars: "Emma and Rachel... you were the best and classiest and coolest honour guard that I could ever have.
"As far as I’m concerned all three of us are the same and should be the lead. It's weird that we can't do that but this is for all three of us – it’s got my name on it but we can scratch some other names on."
And viewers were delighted as she fumbled her way through – "Oh God what else was I meant to say. Done THAT bit, I’ve done THAT bit…" – before heading off stage to what sounded like a hell of a party...
And all round pretty chuffed to see the much-loved actress claim the top prize.
Some wanted to award her acceptance speech with another award:
All hail Queen Olivia!
Our "national treasure"...