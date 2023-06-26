Not only that, but it seems that Hughes is still involved in a "possible" film about Lennon, which he would be writing and performing the music for.

Tom Hughes may be best known for his roles in series such as Victoria, A Discovery of Witches and The English , but it seems that we almost saw him as an absolutely iconic figure from the world of music - John Lennon.

The news was revealed in an interview Hughes did with this week's Radio Times magazine, when the interviewer suggested that Hughes would make a good Lennon, based on his appearances as Chaz Jankel in Sex & Drugs & Rock & Roll.

Hughes responded: "John Lennon has been dangled as a carrot a couple of times, but I’m not 21 any more! Although I’ve played guitar since I was about five and I still play and write songs every day. There’s actually a possible film in the works where I’m writing and performing the music."

John Lennon. Michael Putland/Getty Images

Lennon has been portrayed in multiple films over the year, including in 2009's Nowhere Boy, where he was played by Aaron Taylor-Johnson, and 2019's rom-com fantasy film Yesterday, where he was played by Robert Carlyle.

Read more:

Archive footage of Lennon was most recently seen in 2019 docuseries The Beatles: Get Back, which was directed by Peter Jackson and is available to stream on Disney Plus.

Meanwhile, Hughes will next be seen in Those About To Die, a drama based on the book of the same name by Daniel Mannix, which is set in the complex and corrupt world of ancient Rome’s spectacle-driven gladiatorial competition.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Hughes will star in that series alongside the likes of Sir Anthony Hopkins, Lorenzo Richelmy, Sara Martins, Jojo Macari, Gabriella Pession, Dimitri Leonidas and Moe Hashim.

Radio Times - 1st July cover.

Visit our Film hub for the latest news and features, or find something to watch tonight with our TV Guide and Streaming Guide.

Take part in the Screen Test, a project from Radio Times and the Universities of Sussex and Brighton, to explore the role of television and audio in our lives.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.