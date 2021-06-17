Peter Jackson’s Beatles documentary gets exclusive premiere date on Disney Plus

Lord of the Rings filmmaker Peter Jackson is set to helm a new docuseries about The Beatles, with the episodes premiering exclusively on Disney Plus later this year.

The Beatles: Get Back, which arrives on the platform across three days from 25th November, will take viewers back to the ’60s with never-before-seen footage of the legendary rock band, including their last ever performance together.

An unprecedented look at Paul McCartney, John Lennon, Ringo Starr and George Harrison’s close camaraderie, The Beatles: Get Back is a three-part series made up of 60 hours of footage shot by Michael Lindsay-Hogg in January 1969, which Lord of the Rings director Jackson has spent the last three years restoring and editing.

“In many respects, Michael Lindsay-Hogg’s remarkable footage captured multiple storylines. The story of friends and of individuals,” Jackson said in a statement. “It is the story of human frailties and of a divine partnership. It is a detailed account of the creative process, with the crafting of iconic songs under pressure, set amid the social climate of early 1969.

“But it’s not nostalgia – it’s raw, honest, and human. Over six hours, you’ll get to know The Beatles with an intimacy that you never thought possible.

“I’m very grateful to The Beatles, Apple Corps and Disney for allowing me to present this story in exactly the way it should be told. I’ve been immersed in this project for nearly three years, and I’m very excited that audiences around the world will finally be able to see it.”

The documentary will follow The Beatles as they plan their first live show in over two years, rehearse 14 new songs, their rooftop concert at London’s Savile Row and the performances of their final two albums: Abbey Road and Let It Be.

The Beatles: Get Back arrives on Disney Plus on 25th November 2021.