"I love that part of it," he explained. "It starts really early. Like, if I look at my Spotify lists, I've got [playlists called], like, Kitchen, Kitchen New etc. Over the years, as your tastes change, they start to influence you when you're writing.

"And it's sort of like this thing that all sort of starts to come together [...] and you eventually start to kind of find a sonic aesthetic, and the soundscape for your film, and then it becomes clear what should be and what shouldn't be in and what's it doing emotionally, how is it kind of driving and pushing the story?"

"It's definitely a sort of process of elimination and starting pretty broad, and we had to sort of build the soundscape the same we did the world – in a sense, we were still trying to push for, like, this idea of layers and this idea of colours and this idea of building what's there.

"So then you'll see, like, a mix of influences that we have, whether it's garage, drum and bass, grime, and some more sort of classically composed things.

"We all listen to a mix of those things, and so it's just sort of bringing them together to serve the story."

The Kitchen soundtrack

Holding On performed by Tirzah

Party Popper performed by Backroad Gee

En blue jeans et blouson d'cuir performed by Salvatore Amato

Kyenkyen Bi Adi M'awu performed by Alhaji K Frimpong

How 'Bout Us performed by Champaign

Odo Nwom performed by Kofi Nti feat Ofori Amponsah and Barosky

AK47 performed by Sayfar, Cyfred, 2woBunnies

Living Like I Do performed by SBTRKT & Sampha

Lock Doh performed by Giggs

Stay So performed by Busy Signal

Zombie performed by Fela Kuti

Candy performed by Cameo

Xtra (Instrumental) performed by Ruff Sqwad

Walk Away (Dub Mix) performed by Charles Kipps

How Great Thou Art performed by cast

The Kitchen is currently showing in select UK cinemas and will be on Netflix from 19th January 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

