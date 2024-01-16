The film's eclectic cast includes former Top Boy stars, first-time actors and even a Premier League legend – read on for everything you need to know about who they're playing and where you might have seen them before.

The Kitchen cast

You can find the main cast for The Kitchen below:

Kane Robinson as Izi

Jedaiah Bannerman as Benji

Hope Ikpoku Jr as Staples

Ian Wright as Lord Kitchener

Teija Kabs as Ruby

Demmy Ladipo as Jase

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

Kane Robinson plays Izi

Kane Robinson plays Izi. Netflix

Who is Izi? An antisocial member of The Kitchen – one of the last surviving social housing communities in a society that wants to eradicate them. Izi loathes The Kitchen and works at an ecological funeral home called Life After Life.

What else has Kane Robinson been in? More commonly known as Kano, Robinson first found fame as an award-winning rapper and pioneer of grime music. Acting-wise, his most prominent role is as Sully in Top Boy, with The Kitchen serving as his most major film credit to date.

Jedaiah Bannerman plays Benji

Jedaiah Bannerman plays Benji. Netflix

Who is Benji? The orphaned son of Izi's ex-girlfriend, who he slowly begins to take under his wing after finding him at the funeral home.

What else has Jedaiah Bannerman been in? This is Bannerman's acting debut.

Hope Ikpoku Jnr plays Staples

Hope Ikpoku Jnr plays Staples. Netflix

Who is Staples? A proud resident of The Kitchen leads a young band of bike riders on a dangerous heist.

What else has Hope Ikpoku Jnr been in? Ikpoku Jnr previously starred alongside Kane Robinson in Top Boy, playing the recurring role of Aaron in a total of 15 episodes.

Ian Wright plays Lord Kitchener

Ian Wright plays Lord Kitchener. Netflix

Who is Lord Kitchener? The DJ and de facto leader of The Kitchen, who is greatly loved and admired by its residents.

What else has Ian Wright been in? Wright is a household name, but this marks his first foray into film work. He is most famous for his successful career as a footballer – during which he became an icon for Arsenal, Crystal Palace and England – and his subsequent move into punditry, while he previously played himself in an episode of Ted Lasso.

Teija Kabs plays Ruby

Teija Kabs plays Ruby. Netflix

Who is Ruby? A young girl who befriends Benji.

What else has Teija Kabs been in? The Kitchen marks Kabs's acting debut.

Demmy Ladipo plays Jase

Who is Jase? One of Izi's co-workers and neighbours.

What else has Demmy Ladipo been in? Lapido appeared as Wasim in the popular Channel 4 sitcom We Are Lady Parts, and recently had a small part in BBC One Agatha Christie adaptation Murder is Easy.

The cast also includes: Cristale as Lianne, BackRoad Gee as Kamale, Henry Lawfull as Cronik, Alan Asaad as Oozie, Rasaq Kukoyi as Arinze and Fiona Marr as Amy.

The Kitchen is currently showing in select UK cinemas and will be on Netflix from 19th January 2024. Sign up for Netflix from £4.99 a month. Netflix is also available on Sky Glass and Virgin Media Stream.

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 10 issues for only £10 – subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.