There is perhaps no better way to spend the festive season this year than sitting down to watch The Housemaid – which is arriving in UK cinemas later this month.

Ad

The film follows Millie Calloway, a young woman who takes a job as a live-in housemaid for Nina and Andrew Winchester, a wealthy couple who Millie quickly begins to suspect have something darker lurking behind their picture-perfect surface.

The hotly-anticipated film is based on the best-selling novel of the same name by Freida McFadden and boasts a very impressive cast, which includes the likes of Sydney Sweeney, Amanda Seyfried and Brandon Sklenar.

So, if you're wondering who's who in The Housemaid – here's everything you need to know.

The Housemaid cast: Who stars alongside Sydney Sweeney and Amanda Seyfried?

You can find a full list of all the main players in The Housemaid below.

Sydney Sweeney as Wilhelmina 'Millie' Calloway

Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester

Brandon Sklenar as Andrew Winchester

Indiana Elle as Cecelia 'Cece' Winchester

Michele Morrone as Enzo

Elizabeth Perkins as Evelyn Winchester

Megan Ferguson as Jilianne

Ellen Tamaki as Patrice

Sydney Sweeney plays Millie Calloway

Sydney Sweeney as Millie Calloway in The Housemaid. Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate

Who is Millie Calloway? Millie is a young woman with a troubled past who is delighted when Nina Winchester offers her a job as a live-in housemaid.

What else has Sydney Sweeney been in? Sweeney is best known for playing Cassie Howard in HBO teen drama Euphoria, a role she will soon be reprising. She has also been seen in an eclectic range of films, including Reality, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, The Voyeurs, Eden, Madame Web, Immaculate, Anyone But You and Echo Valley. On TV, she has also had roles in Sharp Objects and The Handmaid's Tale. Earlier this year, she starred as iconic boxer Christy Martin in the biopic Christy.

Amanda Seyfried plays Nina Winchester

Amanda Seyfried as Nina Winchester in The Housemaid. Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate

Who is Nina Winchester? Nina is the wealthy housewife who hires Millie to work in her house. Millie quickly begins to suspect that Nina harbours some dark secrets. She is Cecelia's mother, and is married to Andrew Winchester.

What else has Amanda Seyfried been in? Named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time in 2022, Seyfried's breakthrough role was as the iconic Karen Smith in Mean Girls in 2004. Since then, her film roles have included the likes of Jennifer's Body, Chloe, In Time, Red Riding Hood, Dear John and Mank – the latter of which earned her an Oscar nomination. She has also starred in the acclaimed film adaptations of beloved musicals Mamma Mia and Les Misérables.

On the small screen, Seyfried has led series such as The Dropout (a performance that won her a Golden Globe and an Emmy award) and Long Bright River. Seyfried will next be seen in the upcoming historical musical drama The Testament of Ann Lee, for which she is already being tipped for awards recognition.

Brandon Sklenar plays Andrew Winchester

Brandon Sklenar as Andrew Winchester in The Housemaid. Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate

Who is Andrew Winchester? Nina's husband, who shows kindness towards Millie when she begins working at the house.

What else has Brandon Sklenar been in? Sklenar starred in another book-to-screen adaptation, It Ends with Us, last year, but has also had roles in Drop, The Big Ugly, Vice and Mapplethorpe, among others.

Michele Morrone plays Enzo

Michele Morrone as Enzo in The Housemaid. Daniel McFadden/Lionsgate

Who is Enzo? The mysterious groundskeeper who works at the Winchesters' home.

What else has Michele Morrone been in? An Italian actor and singer, Morrone's breakout role was that of Don Massimo Torricelli in the erotic thriller film series 365 Days. He's also starred in Subservience and Another Simple Favour.

Indiana Elle plays Cecelia 'Cece' Winchester

Indiana Elle. Variety/Getty

Who is Cecelia 'Cece' Winchester? The Winchesters' daughter.

What else has Indiana Elle been in? Aside from The Housemaid, which is her first big role, Elle has had small parts in No Good Deed, Lessons in Chemistry and I Love LA.

Elizabeth Perkins plays Evelyn Winchester

Elizabeth Perkins. Variety/Getty

Who is Evelyn Winchester? Andrew's mother.

What else has Elizabeth Perkins been in? Perkins is known for her roles in films like About Last Night, Big, Enid Is Sleeping, The Flintstones, Miracle on 34th Street, Moonlight and Valentino and Hop, in addition to her three-time Emmy-nominated role in Showtime series Weeds. The Housemaid is also something of a reunion for Perkins and Sweeney, who also both starred in psychological thriller series Sharp Objects.

Want to see this content? We're not able to show you this content from Google reCAPTCHA. Please sign out of Contentpass to view this content. Sign out of ContentPass

The Housemaid will be released in UK cinemas on 26th December.

Ad

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more TV recommendations and reviews, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.