The series is based on the bestselling novel of the same name by Liz Moore, and with a new trailer having recently been released, anticipation for the thriller is at an all time high.

Showrunner Nikki Toscano said of the series: "Liz Moore’s breathtakingly beautiful story about a patrol cop on the hunt for her missing younger sister in the midst of a series of murders in Kensington, Philadelphia was as compelling in its family drama as it was in its murder mystery.

"I immediately knew it was something I wanted to take a crack at translating to screen with Liz. The challenge of adapting this moving love story between two sisters as it elegantly weaves between the past and the present was thrilling, particularly as the history of this family’s past holds a critical key in solving the murder/mystery that unfolds in the present.

"Equally compelling was the sense of place Liz brought to her novel which I was excited about translating to screen, both as a writer and as a director."

With a US premiere date having already been set, many will likely be wondering just when UK fans can enjoy the series for themselves. So, can you watch Long Bright River in the UK? Read on to find out.

Can you watch Long Bright River in the UK?

Amanda Seyfried as Mickey, Nicholas Pinnock as Truman in Long Bright River. David Holloway/PEACOCK via Getty Images

As of now, Long Bright River does not have a UK release date.

It's due for release in the US on Thursday 13th March on Peacock, and seeing as some Peacock titles find their way to Sky and NOW in the UK, we could expect it to come to those platforms. But watch this space for details.

What is Long Bright River about?

The synopsis for Long Bright River reads: "Long Bright River tells the story of Mickey (Seyfried), a police officer who patrols a Philadelphia neighbourhood hard-hit by the opioid crisis. When a series of murders begins in the neighbourhood, Mickey realises that her personal history might be related to the case."

From the looks of the trailer, Mickey is devoted to her work as a police officer but soon realises that the string of murders happening could have links to her sister who appears to disappear regularly – but this time, things could be very different.

Is there a trailer for Long Bright River?

There is! You can watch it below.

Long Bright River premieres in the US on Peacock on Thursday 13th March.

