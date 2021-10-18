Meet the cast of The Forgotten Battle on Netflix

Netflix has grown into the perfect platform for films and television shows to get international recognition beyond their home countries, with the latest example of this being Dutch war film The Forgotten Battle.

Advertisement

Set in the midst of World War II, the movie depicts a clash between the allies and the Nazi forces on the flooded island of Walcheren in Zeeland, the westernmost province of the Netherlands.

The events that unfold touch the lives of three people from completely different walks of life: a Dutch boy fighting for the Germans, a British pilot and a young girl from Zeeland who reluctantly joins the resistance.

The film depicts the Battle of Walcheren Causeway, a real event that took place during the Second World War, starting on 31st October 1944 and ending two days later.

To find out more about The Forgotten Battle cast for the Netflix film, read on.

Tom Felton plays Tony Turner

Netflix

Who is Tony Turner? Tony Turner is a First Officer fighting for the Royal Air Force, who crash lands in the same aircraft as Captain Will Sinclair and Sergeant Mackay following Operation Market Garden. He is wounded in the incident, but remains determined to fight on.

What else has Tom Felton been in? Felton will be best known for playing Draco Malfoy in the Harry Potter movies, appearing in all eight original films. His more recent projects include television’s The Flash and A United Kingdom.

Gijs Blom plays Marinus van Stavaren

Netflix

Who is Marinus van Stavaren? Marinus is a Dutch volunteer for the Nazi German armed forces, but finds himself becoming disillusioned with their barbaric acts. He is sent to act as Commandant Oberst Berghof’s secretary ahead of the battle in Zeeland.

Whatelse has Gijs Blom been in? Avid Netflix watchers may remember Blom from his key role in limited series The Letter For The King, which also starred Amir Wilson of His Dark Materials fame.

Jamie Flatters plays William Sinclair

Netflix

Who is William Sinclair? Sinclair is an RAF pilot, whose craft goes down in a flooded estuary in Zeeland.

What else has Jamie Flatters been in? Flatters played Luke Earlham in ITV drama Liar, and will soon be featured in James Cameron’s long-awaited Avatar 2.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Thanks, you are now signed up to our films newsletter! We look forward to sending you our email updates. Sign in to/ register for a RadioTimes.com account to manage your email preferences Sign in Register To manage your email preferences, click here. Sign me up! For details on how we use your data, please see our privacy policy.

Susan Radder plays Teuntje Visser

Netflix

Who is Teuntje Visser? Teuntje is a local Zeeland woman who works for the collaborationist mayor and has no desire to fight for either side in the war. However, after a family tragedy, she finds herself becoming involved with the resistance.

What else has Susan Radder been in? Radder has recently starred in the Dutch television shows Women of the Night and Oogappels, which roughly translates to “Apples of the Eye”.

Jan Bijvoet plays Doctor Visser

Netflix

Who is Doctor Visser? Doctor Visser is the father of Teuntje.

What else has Jan Bijvoet been in? Bijvoet’s recent credits include Netflix’s The Letter for the King, Sky’s Temple and BBC One’s Peaky Blinders.

Coen Bril plays Henk Schneijder

Netflix

Who is Henk Schneijder? Henk is a soldier who fights in the Battle of Walcheren Causeway.

What else has Coen Bril been in? Bril has appeared in Netflix’s original Belgian series Into The Night, which imagines an apocalyptic future caused by the sun’s radiation.

Theo Barklem-Biggs plays John

Jeff Spicer/Getty Images

Who is John? John is a British soldier who fights alongside Tony Turner.

What else has Theo Barklem-Biggs been in? Comedy fans may remember Biggs from his memorable role as Richard in The Inbetweeners Movie, with later projects including The Fades, Silk, Cleaning Up, White Gold and Sliced.

Scott Reid plays Nigel

Stuart Wood/ITV

Who is Nigel? Nigel is another soldier fighting against the Nazi forces.

What else has Scott Reid been in? Reid played Michael in hit BBC thriller Line of Duty and DC Mick Clark in ITV’s factual drama White House Farm. He also recently appeared in Amazon Prime Video’s fantasy series Carnival Row.

Richard Dillane plays Captain Sinclair

Who is Captain Sinclair? Sinclair is a Captain in the British military.

What else has Richard Dillane been in? Dillane has recently appeared in BBC One’s much-loved Call The Midwife, as well as Netflix dramas Young Wallander and The Last Kingdom.

Justus von Dohnányi plays Oberst Berghof

Ian Gavan/Getty

Who is Oberst Berghof? Berghof is a commandant in the Nazi German armed forces.

What else has Justus von Dohnányi been in? Dohnányi appeared in German war film Downfall, which was nominated for Best Foreign Language Film at the Academy Awards. He went on to star opposite Matt Damon in 2014 film The Monuments Men.

Advertisement

The Forgotten Battle is available to stream on Netflix. Check out more of our Film coverage, or visit our TV Guide to see what’s on tonight.