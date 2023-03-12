The clip sees Taron Egerton's Henk Rogers being shown the very first version of the popular computer game by its Russian inventor Alexey Pajitnov, who is played in the film by Nikita Yefremov.

The highly anticipated Tetris film – which documents the 1980s legal battle to secure the rights to the game – arrives on Apple TV+ at the end of the month, and now RadioTimes.com can exclusively reveal a first look clip.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

"This is it, the original?" Henk asks while a tense synth soundtrack plays, before asking his friend if he can have a go of the game.

As he sits down at the computer to play, he asks: "It's always been bugging me, why can't both lines disappear at once instead of one at a time?"

"Because.... I never thought of that," Alexey answers.

We then see him reprogramming the game to take Henk's suggestion into account before the pair rejoice when it works, with Alexey saying: "Life is hard and we deserve or small celebrations."

"I forgot how much fun this is," adds Henk.

Their joy appears to be short-lived however, as the clip ending with an ominous knock on the door...

You can check out the clip in full below.

Described by Apple as a "Cold War–era thriller on steroids, with double-crossing villains, unlikely heroes, and a nail-biting race to the finish" the new film will have its world premiere at the SXSW Film Festival this week before its release on 31st March.

The official synopsis reads: "Tetris tells the unbelievable story of how one of the world's most popular video games found its way to avid players around the globe.

"Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton) discovers Tetris in 1988, and then risks everything by traveling to the Soviet Union, where he joins forces with inventor Alexey Pajitnov (Nikita Efremov) to bring the game to the masses."

A trailer for the film launched last month, which you can check out below:

Read More:

Tetris is available in select cinemas and on Apple TV+ from Friday 31st March. Looking for something to watch? Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to see what's on tonight.

Advertisement

Try Radio Times magazine today and get 12 issues for only £1 with delivery to your home — subscribe now. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to the Radio Times View From My Sofa podcast.