Snow White live action release date, cast and what we know so far

Snow White has already been cast with relative newcomer Rachel Zegler set to star as the original Disney princess in the new live action remake of Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

Walt Disney first released the movie in 1937, kickstarting a long legacy of animated – and live – movies. Now, Snow White is getting the live action treatment as many of the other classics have had already, from Lion King to Aladdin, Beauty and the Beast to Dumbo.

We have a limited amount of information so far, but here’s what you need to know about the Snow White remake.

Snow White cast: Who stars in it?

Deadline has confirmed Rachel Zegler has been cast as Snow White. Zegler stars in Steven Spielberg’s new West Side Story remake, but is a new face on the Hollywood scene. The 20-year-old impressed so much in the yet-unreleased West Side Story, Disney snapped her up to play the “fairest of them all”.

Zegler beat more than 30,000 actresses for the role of Maria when she was just 17 and replied to a casting call she saw on Twitter. She also starred in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Zegler is the first Colombian-Polish actress to play a Disney Princess and joins an illustrious alumni of actresses who have tackled the Snow White role including Lily Collins in Mirror, Mirror, Sarah Patterson in Snow White, and Ginnifer Goodwin in Once Upon a Time. Zegeler shared her excitement on Twitter following the announcement.

homegirl we have LOTS to catch up on pic.twitter.com/gtNsrpITm0 — rachel zegler (she/her/hers) (@rachelzegler) June 22, 2021

What songs will Snow White have?

Deadine has also said, as with the other live action remakes, that the story will be a little different and it will also include new songs written by La La Land’s Benji Pasek and Justin Paul.

The script will be written by Erin Cressida Wilson, who wrote Girl on the Train and Marc Platt is producer.

Marc Webb will direct, you may know him from The Amazing Spiderman. Webb told Deadline: Rachel’s extraordinary vocal abilities are just the beginning of her gifts. Her strength, intelligence, and optimism will become an integral part of rediscovering the joy in this classic Disney fairytale.”

Snow White plot: What will change?

Walt Disney’s original Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was based on the Brothers Grimm fairytale and was the very first animation released by the studio. Deadline has reported that insiders claim the remake will “expand” the story and music. We take that to mean something along the lines of Beauty and the Beast and Aladdin, the former saw Belle take more of a lead role and adding a feminist message, whereas the latter saw Princess Jasmine push back against her father herself and had her sing her own ‘Speechless’ song to capture the feeling of being treated differently as a woman. Snow White often comes under fire when people discuss consent – she’s kissed while asleep by a prince – so we anticipate some changes around that. We’ll have to wait and see what that looks like!

Has filming started?

Not yet, it’s far too early, but production is on track to start next year, 2022.

When is Snow White’s release date?

There’s no release date yet, just the cast announcement and a few details about the direction it will take. We’ll update you as news emerges.

There are a few more upcoming Disney live action remakes in the works too, from a Tink origin story to The Sword and the Stone.

