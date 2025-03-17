One critic said in a post on Twitter, which has been rebranded as X: "Despite becoming an internet punching bag Disney’s remake of Snow White is actually mostly successful!

"Rachel Zegler is an absolute star, (most of) the new songs are catchy and beautifully performed, and the visual palette is sumptuous and vibrant. Gal Gadot had beautiful gowns."

Another critic added: "Despite the bob being all over the place, #SnowWhite is quite charming! The message lands well, the critters are adorable, and Rachel Zegler and her enchanting voice are stunning. It almost got a full tear out of me, and I’ve never cried in my entire life."

Rachel Zegler as Snow White. Disney

While critics have praised the film's visuals, as well as the performances of Rachel Zegler as Snow White and Gal Gadot as the Evil Queen, they have been less positive about the controversial choice to portray the seven dwarves as CGI characters, which have been deemed "uncanny".

One critic said: "I may regret saying this but #SnowWhite is solid. I really enjoyed the musical numbers, particularly the opening one and the Queen's evil bop. Zegler was great in the lead role, and Gadot was fun. It's really the CGI dwarves that let the film down. The choice is baffling."

Another added: "The biggest surprise of 2025 is that the most 'controversial' and most hated film of the year is actually a decent live-action remake. #SnowWhite is not only one of their best live-action remakes in years, but it’s also a film that recaptures the magic of the 1937 movie.

"Rachel Zegler IS Snow White, and she delivers such a magical performance. The musical numbers are unforgettable, the visuals (not the uncanny dwarves) are enchanting, and Erin Cressida Wilson’s screenplay provides depth to this world that I didn’t know was needed."

Another said: "Rachel Zegler is a shining supernova in #SnowWhite, beautifully embodying the graceful, gentle nature of the OG Disney princess. It’s a visual feast with show-stopping new musical numbers and, of course, dozens of enchanting animated animals.

"The screenplay wisely gives its heroine newfound depth through her fervent desire to become the leader her father believed she could be, and a love story that’s sweet as apple pie."

Another critic said that Disney has "had the last laugh" with the film after "YEARS of backlash".

"Rachel Zegler is an enchanting lead," they added, saying that "all the story tweaks work well for a modern audience and, after 88 years, it's a reimagining that makes sense".

The film, which also stars Andrew Burnap and Ansu Kabia, is the latest in a long line of live-action remakes, with a new version of Lilo & Stitch also on the way this year.

Snow White will be released in UK cinemas on 21st March 2025.

