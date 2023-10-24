Matthew Dunster (2:22 A Ghost Story, The Pillowman) is set to direct the play, which has been given the go-ahead by author of The Hunger Games trilogy Suzanne Collins.

The stage adaptation is set to debut in autumn 2024 in London.

"I'm very excited to be collaborating with the amazing team of Conor McPherson and Matthew Dunster as they bring their dynamic and innovative interpretation of The Hunger Games to the London stage," Collins said today, announcing the project.

"To receive Suzanne Collins's blessing to adapt The Hunger Games for the stage is both humbling and inspiring," McPherson added.

"She has created a classic story which continues to resonate now more than ever. In a world where the truth itself seems increasingly up for grabs, The Hunger Games beautifully expresses values of resilience, self-reliance and independent moral inquiry for younger people especially.

"This is turbocharged storytelling of the highest order, and I’m hugely excited to bring it to a new generation of theatregoers and to Suzanne Collins's longstanding and devoted fans."

Jennifer Lawrence as Katniss Everdeen and Josh Hutcherson as Peeta Mellark in The Hunger Games. Lionsgate

With the play based on the first novel and movie, fans can expect to see the fearless Katniss Everdeen take part in a battle for survival in a deadly arena.

Dunster said finding out about the Hunger Games adaptation was "the most exciting work call I've ever had".

"As soon as the producers said the title, I just said, 'Stop! I'm in.' I loved the Lionsgate film and the brutal and emotional power of this dystopian classic.

"My children had their heads in the books at the time (it's definitely the only work call of mine they've been excited about), so I stole them and I came to appreciate the beauty of Suzanne Collins's storytelling," he said as the adaptation was announced.

He added: "To add one of our greatest living playwrights, Conor McPherson, and experience him honouring the voice of Katniss Everdeen so rigorously has been a great privilege.

"This is theatre. It's The Hunger Games in the theatre. And with the world class team we have put together, we aim to do something that is fully immersed in the novel and the film, but is uniquely, thrillingly theatrical."

If 2024 is too far to wait, you'll soon have your Hunger Games fix with the prequel movie, The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, set for release on Friday 17th November 2023.

The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes is released on 17th November 2023.

