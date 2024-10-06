During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, the actress was asked if there was any truth to the rumours she has been cast in the Narnia films, and there could be some hope yet!

Ronan answered: "I mean, there isn't, like, no truth to it. She hasn't asked me yet. She's writing it."

She continued: "But we have that kind of relationship where I just sort of go to her and I say, 'So I'll be in this, just so you know.' And she takes some time to think about it and then she goes, 'OK'. But she honestly hasn't asked me about Narnia - I think she's so wrapped up in writing it right now."

Ronan isn't the only actor to have been attached to his adaptation either, with Netflix recently denying that Louis Patridge had been cast in an unknown role in the project.

Georgie Henley, Anna Popplewell, William Moseley and Skandar Keynes in The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe. Disney Enterprises / Walden Media

Given Ronan's comments that Gerwig is still penning the movies, there will likely be plenty of time before any announcements are made!

Speaking to Variety last year, Netflix's then-film chief Scott Stuber said of Gerwig's work with Narnia: "Obviously, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is kind of the preeminent one, but there's such an interesting narrative form [to the Narnia series] if you read all of them."

He continued: "And so that's what she's working on now with [producer] Amy Pascal and Mark Gordon, and they're trying to figure out how they can break the whole arc of all of it."

