It's not yet known which of Lewis's novels the new movie will adapt, but she is expected to direct at least two films, and there has been some suggestion that one of them will be a new take on The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe.

Speaking with Variety last year, Netflix's then-film chief Scott Stuber said of Gerwig's work with Lewis's books: "Obviously, The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe is kind of the preeminent one, but there’s such an interesting narrative form [to the Narnia series] if you read all of them."

He continued: "And so that’s what she’s working on now with [producer] Amy Pascal and Mark Gordon, and they’re trying to figure out how they can break the whole arc of all of it."

Three of Lewis's books have been adapted for the big screen in the past - The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe, Prince Caspian and The Voyage of the Dawn Treader. This leaves four other books which have currently not been made into films.

If Partridge is indeed cast in Gerwig's Narnia film, it won't be the only project he has coming up.

He was recently announced as one of the stars of Steven Knight's new Netflix series House of Guinness, which will also star James Norton (Happy Valley), Anthony Boyle (Masters of the Air) and Emily Fairn (The Responder), among others.

The series will tell the story of the Guinness family, which stands to be one of Europe's most famous and enduring dynasties.

