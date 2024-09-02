Jackson is serving as producer on an upcoming spin-off film, which will be directed by Andy Serkis and focus on his fan-favourite character Gollum, who will once again be created in collaboration with visual effects house Wētā Workshop.

McKellen told The Big Issue earlier this week that he has been told "Gandalf will be involved", and that the creative team "hope that I'll be playing him" in The Hunt for Gollum, which is due for release in cinemas in 2026.

Get exclusive film newsletters from our award-winning editorial team Sign up to get alerts for movie news, reviews and recommendations Email address Sign Up By entering your details, you are agreeing to our terms and conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.

This morning, during an appearance on BBC Breakfast, he voiced his enthusiasm for the idea: "I'm not letting anyone else put on the pointy hat and beard if I can help it."

More like this

There was much concern for the thespian following his highly publicised fall off the stage during a performance of Player Kings, a reimagining of Shakespeare's Henry IV: Parts 1 and 2, at London's Noël Coward Theatre this summer.

The incident resulted in wrist and neck injuries as well as great emotional distress, but McKellen insisted that his break from acting will only last until the end of the year, with no retirement plans to speak of yet.

He added: "I shall just keep at it as long as the legs and the lungs and the mind keep working."

Andy Serkis plays Gollum in The Hobbit. Warner Bros. Pictures

Warner Bros announced The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum in May of this year, confirming the involvement of Serkis as both director and lead actor.

In a later interview with Deadline, the experienced motion-capture performer was asked whether any of his co-stars from the original trilogy – such as McKellen – could feature in the project.

"I don’t want to commit anything right now," he responded. "I mean, because it’s so raw... We are just literally having very early state script discussions and ideas of exactly where and how we’re going to drop anchor with the character and his journey.

The Lord of the Rings: The Hunt for Gollum is headed to cinemas in 2026.

Advertisement

Check out more of our Film coverage or visit our TV Guide and Streaming Guide to find out what's on. For more from the biggest stars in TV, listen to The Radio Times Podcast.