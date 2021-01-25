When is Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy in cinemas?

While video game movies don’t have the greatest reputation around Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds is putting his own distinctive spin on the genre with Free Guy.

The Deadpool star also serves as a producer on the upcoming blockbuster which follows Guy, a non-playable character living in a chaotic open-world video game akin to Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto Online.

After two game developers from the real-world insert a special program into the software that causes Guy to become sentient, he embarks on a mission to step up, become the hero and prevent his home from being permanently shut down.

Free Guy was one of many big-budget movies that had been intended for release in 2020, but was delayed in response to the coronavirus pandemic that shuttered cinemas across the globe.

As it stands, the film is now scheduled for release in just a few months, but of course, this could change once again if cases of COVID-19 remain as rampant as they currently are.

Here’s everything you need to know about Free Guy.

When is Free Guy in UK cinemas?

Free Guy is currently scheduled for release on Friday 21st May 2021.

It is hoped that by this point, a combination of warmer weather and vaccine rollouts will result in fewer coronavirus cases and a return for the cinema industry.

However, there are simply no guarantees and we can’t rule out the chance that Free Guy may be delayed again.

What is Free Guy about?

Free Guy takes place in a fictional video game inspired by the likes of Grand Theft Auto Online and Fortnite, where players run rampant across a large map.

Ryan Reynolds plays Guy, an NPC (non-player character) whose life consists of turning up to his job at the bank and spending the day getting shot at by robbers.

Outside of the game, programmers Milly and Keys insert a new code that allows Guy to gain a deeper awareness of his surroundings.

He becomes involved in a race against time to save the video game in which he lives before it gets shut down forever.

Who is in the cast of Free Guy?

Reynolds takes the lead role which consists of his usual brand of quippy high-energy humour, well-trodden ground from the likes of Deadpool, Detective Pikachu and Hobbs & Shaw.

Programmer Milly, also known by her in-game username Molotov Girl, is played by Killing Eve star Jodie Comer.

Stranger Things actor Joe Keery portrays her colleague Keys and Jojo Rabbit‘s Taika Waititi stars as their zany boss.

Lil Rey Howery (Get Out), Utkarsh Ambudkar (Brittany Runs a Marathon) and supermodel Camille Kostek fill out the supporting cast.

Popular video game streamers Jacksepticeye, Ninja, Pokimane and LazarBeam will all make cameo appearances, as well as legendary game show host Alex Trebek, who sadly passed away last November.

Is there a trailer for Free Guy?

The first trailer for the film was revealed all the way back in December 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic derailed plans for the 2020 summer movie season.

A second trailer dropped in October 2020 to promote the film’s planned release that December, which ultimately did not go ahead due to a second surge in COVID-19 cases.

Free Guy is scheduled for release in May 2021.