As well as the likes of Helen Mirren, Pierce Brosnan, Celia Imrie and Ben Kingsley leading the cast, Richard Osman posed for a new picture with director Chris Columbus and none other than Steven Spielberg.

As for what Spielberg was doing on set, it's because his production company, Amblin Entertainment, is behind the movie adaptation of Osman's novel.

Osman had previously shared a picture just this week of him and Spielberg stood in front of a church, writing on X: "On the set of #TheThursdayMurderClub Steven Spielberg meets a competition winner."

Filming for the new Netflix movie officially got started this July, and if you think the main cast is full of stars, it doesn't quite stop there. It's also been confirmed that Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes), Naomi Ackie (Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker), David Tennant, Daniel Mays and Henry Lloyd-Hughes are all also joining the cast.

The first novel in Osman's Thursday Murder Club series, the new film will adapt the beloved tale which follows four retirees who enjoy nothing more than trying to crack cases. But when they find themselves in the middle of a very much live case, things start to go awry.

And it's not set to be the last of Thursday Murder Club anytime soon, as the book franchise continues to expand. Osman recently shared the news that planning for book number five is currently underway so it's safe to say that the writer and TV presenter is far from idle right now.

As of now, a release date for Thursday Murder Club has yet to be announced but we're sure with plenty more filming to come, there will be a wealth of images and behind-the-scenes peaks at what's in store for the crime solving group – we can't wait.

The Thursday Murder Club is yet to confirm a release date.

