The film is the feature directorial debut of Theophilos Papastylianos and is currently filming in Athens.

And Little is also set to have a Death in Paradise reunion of sorts with Danny John-Jules, who will also be featuring in The Flaw.

The pair will be joined in the new movie by My Policeman's David Dawson, Napoleon's Arthur McBain and veteran Greek theatre director Angela Brouskou, who joins the cast in a lead role.

David Dawson. Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Based on the 1965 novel by Antonis Samarakis, it is a well-known work of literature, having been translated in over 30 languages, and it covers themes including state oppression, democracy and power.

According to the synopsis of the new film (via Deadline), it will be set in a dystopian world dominated by the Regime, and "follows a ruthless Interrogator (Dawson) who is ordered by the Special Service to follow a perfect Plan to prove a Suspect (McBain) is guilty."

It continues: "But once the interrogation gets under way, he comes to realise that there is a flaw not only in the Plan, but also in the Regime itself."

The book itself is arguably the best-known work of Samarakis, and it went on to win the prestigious 1970 Grand Prix de Litterature Policière in France.

The book's synopsis reads: "A man is seized from his afternoon drink at the Cafe Sport by two agents of the Regime – though what exactly he is suspected of we do not know, and neither, apparently, does he.

"What follows is a journey by car toward Special Branch Headquarters, and the interrogation that undoubtedly awaits him there.

"With their destination approaching, oppressed and oppressor come face to face with their deepest human feeling, locked in a game of psychological skill.

"As the plot slowly unravels, so, too, do its main players. Part thriller and part political satire, The Flaw is as powerful today as it was when first published in 1965, foretelling the military dictatorship that would take hold of Greece only two years later."

While it is not yet known what role Little will play in the new film, we can anticipate that it will certainly be a turn away from the nervy, logical detective figure he helmed Death in Paradise as for four years.

Little's exit from the series was announced earlier this year, with it also being revealed that EastEnders and Sherwood star Don Gilet will be taking the helm of the new series as Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson.

Since his departure from Death in Paradise, Little has been on our screens in Will & Ralf Should Know Better, but in terms of acting, The Flaw is his first major role since departing the BBC series – how exciting!

